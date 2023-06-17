First day of 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races kicks off

MACAU, June 17 - Organised by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races kicked off with small dragon boat races at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre (17 June). After fierce competition among the teams, the Fire Services Bureau won in the Open Category of the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race (200m).

The first day’s races commenced at 9:00 a.m. and, despite an interruption due to weather, races for the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories, the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race and the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race were successfully held.

After several rounds of competition, the Fire Services Bureau won the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Open Category with a time of 46.795, while SJM Golden Jubilee – A and SJM Golden Jubilee – B came in at second and third places respectively. In the Women’s Category, the Association of Macao Youth Development – A won first place with a time of 56.035, while the Association of Macao Youth Development – B and SJM Golden Lotus – A ranked second and third, respectively. In the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race, the Fire Services Bureau, the Marine and Water Bureau, and the Macau Customs took first, second and third place, respectively. In the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race, UM – A, Macao Polytechnic University, and MUST Dragon Boat Team – A won first, second and third place, respectively.

The guests officiating at the prize ceremony included Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Lai Pak Leng, Chairman of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; José Tavares, Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Chio Man Tou and Lok Nam Tak, members of the Sports Committee.

Performances by cultural and artistic groups are on offer during this year’s event to create a festive carnival atmosphere. In addition, there will be a themed photo area and various types of sales booths on site. Residents and tourists are welcome to come and watch the dragon boat races, experience the festive atmosphere, and jointly create a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao.

The Races will be broadcasted live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Sport and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event’s official website www.macaodragonboat.com and on “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.