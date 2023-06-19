Embody Living Presents: The Present AF Club's JULY Live Alcohol Experiment
Empowering Individuals to Embrace Presence and Redefine Their Relationship with Alcohol
Sobriety is something we get to feel.. It is always with us and always has been. It is not something we can do wrong, or be shamed into achieving the "right" way.”OSSIPEE, NH, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Embody Living Presents: The Present AF Club's JULY Live Alcohol Experiment
— Jessica Cole, Embody Living LLC Owner
Embody Living is excited to announce The Present AF Club's upcoming event, the 30-Day Live Alcohol Experiment, taking place in July. This transformative experience is designed to help individuals break free from the grip of alcohol and discover new possibilities. The Present AF Club, a dynamic community of curious and compassionate individuals, is partnering with coaches trained by This Naked Mind Institute to offer this online group course. Participants will have the opportunity to redefine their relationship with alcohol and embrace a life they truly love. Interested individuals can find more information and at jessicacole.coach/presentaf.
The exclusive online group class offers a range of benefits to participants, including:
Live daily sessions led by eight experienced coaches trained at This Naked Mind Institute.
Weekly beginner-friendly yin yoga classes led by Coach Sarah, providing a space for rejuvenation and support during the journey.
Personalized guidance and support through weekly coaching calls hosted by Coach Jess, allowing for individual attention and tailored assistance.
Optional daily guided meditations at the beginning of each lesson, promoting a sense of presence and mindfulness.
Access to replays of all the valuable content, ensuring flexibility and convenience.
Membership to the Present AF Club, offering ongoing support and connection within the community.
"Our mission at the Present AF Club is to remind our community of the incredible superpower we all possess: presence," says Sarah Cole-McCarthy, co-founder of Embody Living. "We empower individuals to align their beliefs and values with their lifestyle, fostering clarity and joy through curiosity instead of self-judgment."
Limited spaces are available for this exclusive event. Take this time to challenge oneself, have fun, and receive exceptional content and support. By embracing curiosity and prioritizing well-being, participants will not only save money (alcohol is expensive) but also unlock their true potential by feeling their best.
The Present AF Club is an online community founded by Sarah and Jess at Embody Living, LLC. These two sisters are on a mission to remove shame from the alcohol conversation and empower others to live a life they love through presence and self-compassion.
Join the Present AF Club's Live Alcohol Experiment today and make July the best month yet! For more information and to secure your spot, visit [https://jessicacole.coach/presentaf]. You can also reach out to Sarah or Jess at hello@embodyliving.org or JOIN THE CLUB at presentaf.club. Let's embark on this transformative journey together!
