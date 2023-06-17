League Owner Jahi Rawling Launching 11th Year of Summer Pro-Am Basketball League

Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League audience Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League players during game Rawlings is the founder of the AEBL, a pro-am basketball league

The Atlanta Basketball Entertainment League (AEBL) Every Saturday and Sunday, July 1st to Aug 30th at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 98 Anderson Ave NW. Atlanta, GA

The community gets a chance to experience a professionally produced league, interact with professional players and have a fun family experience that includes celebrity musical performances.” — Jahi Rawlings, Founder of Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Basketball Entertainment League (AEBL) is excited about the start of its 11th Summer Pro-Am Basketball League season. AEBL’s league features 12 all-star men's teams and 8 elite women's teams. The basketball games will be played every Saturday and Sunday from July 1st to August 30th at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, located at 98 Anderson Ave NW., Atlanta, Georgia.

Admission is free for the community and parking is free. Jahi Rawlings, CEO & Founder of AEBL is looking forward to the bus loads of attendees. “Even though it’s been 11 years,” Jahi says, “The sight of the buses coming in from all over the southeast, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina…makes me happy. It never gets old.” Mr. Rawlings says, “The community gets a chance to experience a professionally produced league, interact with professional players and have a fun family experience that includes celebrity musical performances.”

The men's and women’s teams feature some of the best basketball players in the world, including Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, Lou Williams, Jaylen Brown, Paul Millsap, and Joe Johnson, including Ty Young, Shantavious Zellus, Morgan Smith, and Meighan Simmons. This is a great opportunity for fans to see some of the best basketball players compete for a championship. The games will be exciting and competitive, and fans of all ages are sure to enjoy them.

Mr. Rawlings is looking forward to the kickoff AEBL’s Summer Pro-Am Basketball League, “The community is invited to come out to support their favorite teams and have a great time.” The AEBL is committed to providing a fun and family-friendly environment for all fans. The games will be officiated by experienced referees, and the league has a zero-tolerance policy for unsportsmanlike behavior.

Major Key Dates during the season:

July 1-2 - Season Kickoff

July 29 - Back to School Event + Mini Basketball Clinic

Aug 12-13 - Playoffs

Aug 19-20 - Championship Weekend

For more information about AEBL contact us on social media. @aeblhoops, @aeblwomen, @jraeblhoops

About Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL)

One of the largest PRO-am basketball leagues in the United States. AEBL reaches over 25k+ spectators in the sports arena with a global reach of 10M+ digitally. The men's league features over 400+ pro, college and international stars and the women's pro-am league features WNBA veterans. The Jr. AEBL impacts about 1k+ youth in grassroots basketball.

AEBL employs over 25 professional, college and high school students throughout the year. With programs that provide students the opportunity to gain valuable skills and experience in event management, game operations, player relations, marketing, promotions, media and content.

