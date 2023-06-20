15-year-old outspoken LGBTQIA2S+ rights activist, James Crocker, announces new tell-all memoir, 'It Gets Better'
Granby, CT -- Fifteen-year-old, Granby native, James Crocker announces new memoir titled, 'It Gets Better' detailing his experience growing up closeted.
The Time Is Now To Show Our True Colors; And They're Rainbow”GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable display of courage and determination, 15-year-old LGBTQIA2S+ rights activist, James Crocker, has taken the world by storm with his announcement of a forthcoming tell-all memoir titled 'It Gets Better.' The teenager, known for his unwavering dedication to advocating for the rights and well-being of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, aims to shed light on his personal journey and inspire hope among marginalized individuals.
— James Crocker
James Crocker, a high school student from the smalltown of Granby, Connecticut, first gained recognition for founding Letters for our Elders (a nonprofit organization devoted to reducing loneliness in senior homes through sending letters) when he was thirteen. The recognition continued through his early teenage years as he harnessed a platform and advocated for LGBTQIA2S+ rights. Fearlessly speaking out against discrimination and inequality, Crocker captured the attention of millions through social media, where his message resonated with young people around the world.
'It Gets Better,' Crocker's memoir, promises to delve into the challenges he faced growing up as an openly queer individual and his experiences navigating an often hostile environment. From the struggles he encountered within his own community to the triumphs and setbacks of his activism, the book offers an intimate portrayal of Crocker's personal growth and the strength he discovered within himself.
Speaking about his decision to write the memoir, Crocker expressed his desire to provide solace and support to young LGBTQIA2S+ individuals who may be grappling with their identities. He hopes his candid account will help others understand that there is hope beyond the difficulties they face, and that they are not alone.
"The world can be a tough place, especially for young people who are coming to terms with their sexual orientation or gender identity. I want them to know that they're not alone and that it does get better. By sharing my story, I hope to offer comfort and inspiration to those who may be struggling," Crocker said.
Despite his tender age, Crocker has already made a significant impact within the LGBTQIA2S+ community. He has been invited to speak at numerous conferences, participated in rallies, and collaborated with established activists and organizations to champion equality and promote acceptance. He also took it upon himself to organize the first annual pride rally in his town, titled, 'Granby's Got Pride'. Now, with the release of his memoir, Crocker is poised to extend his influence and inspire change on an even larger scale.
The announcement of 'It Gets Better' has generated a wave of anticipation among Crocker's supporters and admirers, many of whom credit him with instilling them with newfound confidence and determination. The memoir is set to hit bookshelves worldwide in early 2024 and has already sparked interest from publishers and literary agents eager to bring Crocker's remarkable story to readers.
In an era where the voices of young activists are increasingly influential in shaping societal conversations, James Crocker stands out as a beacon of hope and resilience. As he prepares to share his personal journey in 'It Gets Better,' the LGBTQIA2S+ rights activist continues to inspire and empower others, proving that age is no barrier to making a difference.
james crocker publishing
the it gets better book tour
email us here