Đồng Nai exports first shipment of durian to China

VIETNAM, June 16 - ĐỒNG NAI — A ceremony was held in the southern province of Đồng Nai on Friday to announce the export of the first batch of durian this year in accordance with a protocol signed between the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the General Administration of Customs of China.

Accordingly, six firms have been granted codes of export to China via Tân Thanh, Hữu Nghị, and Móng Cái border gates, with 20 containers carrying 360 tonnes of durian of Dona and Ri6 varieties, which were harvested from six different cultivation areas and packaged at six processing facilities.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Văn Phi described durian as one of the key crops in the province. It is projected that Đồng Nai will export 20,000 tonnes of durian from 11 growing areas covering 820ha this year.

On this occasion, a display area introduced durians for visitors to taste and a seminar was held to discuss improving quality standards and competitiveness of durian export to China.

Earlier on June 15, the Long Khánh fruit festival and the week honouring fruits and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items opened in Long Khánh City, Đồng Nai Province.

The week, held by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Long Khánh municipal People’s Committee, featured 40 stalls showcasing local signature fruits and farm produce.

In particular, over 2.3 tonnes of rambutan will be used to serve visitors free of charge.

Running until June 23, the festival serves as a meeting point for managers, scientists, businesses and farmers to share knowledge, learn from each other, expand networking and markets, especially for fruits and OCOP products, while promoting the development of eco-agricultural tourism.

With a total area of over 11,300 ha, Đồng Nai ranks first in the southeastern region and fourth nationwide in terms of durian cultivation area. The harvested area covers nearly 6,600ha, and it is estimated that the fruit production will reach around 69,000 tonnes this year.

Đồng Nai has actively developed cultivation area codes and export packaging facilities for the Chinese market. At present, the province has 11 durian growing areas sprawling 820ha. — VNS