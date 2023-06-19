HOMEE AI Unveils the World’s First Spatial AI Accelerating the Digital Transformation of Global Home Industry
June 19 2023, Taipei, Taiwan
HOMEE AI, a pioneering AI company, introduces the world's first spatial AI solution that utilizes advanced technologies such as AI, deep learning, 3D SLAM and SfM. The innovation was premiered at global tech events such as London Tech Week and VIVA Tech in Paris, with backing from the National Science Council and Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA). The company's solution is expected to catalyze digital transformation and ESG advancement in the home industry, paving the way for a sustainable future.
During the events, HOMEE AI unveiled its generative AI solution, which is a game-changer in spatial planning and interior design. By creating digital twins of real spaces and populating them with 3D furniture models, the company's cutting-edge technology is pushing the home industry forward into a revolutionary era. HOMEE AI's groundbreaking technology has attracted significant attention from European media at both events. Numerous news outlets from the United Kingdom, France, and other European and Asian countries were present to interview the HOMEE AI team and learn more about their innovative solution. Visitors to the events, including Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs and the French Ambassador, also visited HOMEE AI's booth, offering their support and affirming the potential impact of this breakthrough technology.
HOMEE AI's innovative technology has garnered accolades for its potential to reshape the home furnishing industry, and HOMEE AI Founder and CEO Kenny Du said to the media: "Our ambition at HOMEE AI goes beyond simple digitization. We are deeply committed to upholding the crucial tenets of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). Our cutting-edge technology not only facilitates smoother communication but also saves precious time, driving sustainability in the home industry.”
In this landmark initiative, Du is also proud to announce: “Our AI SaaS platform is now accessible to the global home industry. This represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of home design. By making our technology more widely available, we hope to enable more individuals and businesses to benefit from the advantages of spatial AI and generative AI solutions, while advancing the principles of ESG."
Prior to this, HOMEE AI also participated in the Computex exhibition in Taiwan and announced its partnership with NVIDIA, a global leader in AI technology, to build an AI infrastructure for the worldwide home industry. This partnership will further strengthen HOMEE AI's capabilities and reinforce its key position in the industry.
To celebrate the company's success at the European exhibitions, Taipei Taoyuan International Airport has featured HOMEE AI's video for a month, further raising awareness of HOMEE AI’s achievements and its revolutionary spatial AI technology to millions of international travelers.
About HOMEE AI (Brand of RICH International Group Co., Ltd.)
HOMEE AI provides the world's first "AI-as-a-Service'' spatial planning AI solution, using spatial AI technology to completely change the business model of home design and furniture retail. The real-time object recognition and classification technology developed exclusively by HOMEE AI accurately measures the size of furniture and helps home furnishing brands simplify inventory management, classification, and sales. HOMEE AI allows people to use any mobile device for immediate visualization of spatial data and integrates e-commerce services and logistics management systems, facilitating the digital transformation of the home furnishing industry and bringing unprecedented convenience, accuracy, and efficiency while striving towards net zero carbon emissions. For more information, please visit https://homee.ai.
