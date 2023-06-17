Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,675 in the last 365 days.

More suspects in Đắk Lắk gun attacks turn themselves in to police

VIETNAM, June 17 -  

 ĐẮK LẮK – A total of eight suspects of the recent armed attacks in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk have turned themselves in to police in Krong Buk District so far, local police said on June 16.

Early on June 11, a group of persons armed with guns and knives attacked the offices of the People’s Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, including the offices of the communal police, in Cu Kuin District, killing and injuring some police officers, communal officials, and civilians.

Krong Buk District’s police have coordinated with competent agencies in tracing suspects, while stepping up communications work to encourage them to surrender to police.

They have also urged local residents to provide accurate information about the incident to help the investigation.

As of June 16, over 50 suspects directly involved in the deadly attacks had been arrested and handled, including all of the masterminds. VNA/VNS

You just read:

More suspects in Đắk Lắk gun attacks turn themselves in to police

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more