More suspects in Đắk Lắk gun attacks turn themselves in to police

ĐẮK LẮK – A total of eight suspects of the recent armed attacks in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk have turned themselves in to police in Krong Buk District so far, local police said on June 16.

Early on June 11, a group of persons armed with guns and knives attacked the offices of the People’s Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, including the offices of the communal police, in Cu Kuin District, killing and injuring some police officers, communal officials, and civilians.

Krong Buk District’s police have coordinated with competent agencies in tracing suspects, while stepping up communications work to encourage them to surrender to police.

They have also urged local residents to provide accurate information about the incident to help the investigation.

As of June 16, over 50 suspects directly involved in the deadly attacks had been arrested and handled, including all of the masterminds. VNA/VNS