Renowned Preacher Davonte Fennell Urges The Public To Put God First During Economic Depression
For God so loved the World that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coveted preacher Davonte Fennell has gained attention online as he warns the public about the declining dollar. Through his tweets, he has advised the public to live below means to have a greater chance of surviving an economic depression.
— GOD
Davonte Fennell, a well-known speaker and preacher, has recently gained attention and sparked a debate on Twitter with his thoughts on the economic recession. In a recent interview, Fennell stated that despite prices going up, people are likely to continue spending the money that they don't even have, in order to satisfy the flesh.
Davonte Fennell stated, "People should be saving money in order to survive the upcoming events but most people are doing the opposite of saving. Ultimately, these very people end up blaming the government when things don’t go according to plan. Some people understand how the government is corrupt. GOD has already explained that exact corruption in the Bible. GOD has also given us a brain to use, therefore people should want to prepare for the bad times ahead. However, most want to pretend like nothing will happen. We are definitely living in the end times with everything going on, but I strongly advise listeners to prepare and think about the kids before anything else."
He further stated, “I want people to remember this next message I’m about to say. If you finance expensive things without having the money in your bank to pay for those things upfront, it actually means that you simply can't afford those things. People need to learn how to be more frugal and with the understanding that the money spent on financing new cars and other things could be money saved in the bank for the children’s future, or for emergency expenses. Having money taken out of the bank each month for a car that might lose value soon is a very unwise financial move to make."
More details and valuable advice from preacher Davonte Fennell can be seen at twitter.com/vonandvanna and at http://www.linkedin.com/in/davontefennell
Davonte Fennell
From Darkness to Light
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram