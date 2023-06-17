MGTO attends UNWTO meetings in Cambodia

MACAU, June 17 - The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) convened the “35th Joint Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the UNWTO Commission for South Asia” and the “UNWTO Conference on the International Code for the Protection of Tourists” in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from 15 – 17 June. Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, attended the meetings and related activities.

Engage in international cooperation continuously

During the meeting, various UNWTO members presented their reports on the Organization’s affairs. On behalf of Macao as an Associate Member of UNWTO at the Joint Meeting, Senna Fernandes presented Macao’s endeavors to foster the concerted development of tourism and other related industries through cross-sector integration of “tourism +”. She looks forward to more future opportunities for Macao to engage in cooperation with UNWTO.

Share practices of tourist protection

The UNWTO Conference on the International Code for the Protection of Tourists was held concurrently, leading an insightful dialogue about the challenges and opportunities for the tourism sector in the Asia and the Pacific on the road to post-pandemic recovery. Participants also shed light on the significance of the protection of international tourists. The program included the High-Level Discussion, Technical Discussions, Panel Discussion and so forth. Senna Fernandes was invited to join the High-Level Discussion and present the latest overview of Macao’s tourism industry since the lifting of travel restrictions as one of the key speakers. She also shared the travel safety of Macao residents as well as Macao’s experiences and cases of protecting tourists in the city. The Conference engaged 175 delegates from related entities and 28 countries and regions.

Raise the destination’s international profile

As an Associate Member of UNWTO since 1981, Macao has established a solid foundation for cooperation with the Organization. Throughout the years, Macao has been actively supporting and engaging in the events and projects organized by UNWTO, with the aim to strengthen international tourism cooperation and raise Macao’s profile and participation in the affairs of international tourism organizations.