Governor Abbott Names New Deputy Chief Of Staff

TEXAS, June 16 - June 16, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today named Angela Colmenero as his new Deputy Chief of Staff. Jordan Hale, who began serving as Deputy Chief of Staff in October 2018, will be departing the Office of the Governor at the end of June. Hale has served in the Office of the Governor since 2015 and previously served in the Office of the Attorney General for 8 years.

"Jordan Hale is the epitome of a public servant and has faithfully served the people of Texas during times of crisis and times of prosperity, and after over 16 years of exemplary service in my administration and to the State of Texas, I thank her for her selfless dedication to our state," said Governor Abbott. "Angela is a crucial member of our office, providing key legal expertise and a deep understanding of state government. As Deputy Chief of Staff, she brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to a pivotal position. I thank Angela for taking on this critical role for my office as we work to serve all Texans to build a brighter Texas of tomorrow."

Angela Colmenero has served as Principal Deputy General Counsel to the Governor since November 2021. Prior to this role, she served as Deputy General Counsel to the Governor starting in September 2018. Colmenero previously held various leadership positions for nearly a decade at the Texas Attorney General’s Office, including as Chief of the General Litigation Division and Deputy Chief of the Special Litigation Division. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame Law School and the University of Texas at Austin.