Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Montréal Valérie Plante

CANADA, June 16 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante, for a discussion on shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor discussed the importance of tackling homelessness and building new affordable housing under current agreements with the Quebec government and the new Housing Accelerator Fund. They agreed that collaboration among all orders of governments is needed to build more affordable housing.

The two leaders also agreed to continue working together on other priority issues for Montréal, such as the creation of green spaces, the fight against climate change and the protection of natural environments, as well as improvements to the public transit network.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor looked forward to their continued collaboration on these and other priorities of importance to Montréalers.

