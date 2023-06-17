CBP Atlanta Hosts Promotional Ceremony at New Facility

ATLANTA– Gregory Alvarez officially assumed command of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Atlanta Field Office and Zachary Thomas was appointed Port Director Atlanta during a time-honored ceremony in Atlanta Wednesday.

As Director, Alvarez leads Field Operations for the Atlanta Field Office where he will direct a workforce of over 1,000 employees across 3 states: Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The Atlanta Field Office Ports of Entry are responsible for the inspection of approximately seven million air travelers, 50,000 commercial, military, and private aircraft, and over 2,000 vessels, annually.

Mr. Alvarez recently served as the Director of Field Operations for the San Juan Field Office where he directed a workforce of over 600 employees in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The San Juan Field Office processes approximately 4.7 million air and sea passengers and clears over 77,000 international aircraft and maritime vessels. In FY22, San Juan Field Office seized over 25,000 pounds of cocaine likely destined for the U.S.

Mr. Alvarez has held many leadership positions with CBP, including Service Port Director in Laredo, Texas, and Service Port Director in Blaine, Washington. Prior to joining CBP, Mr. Alvarez served in the United States Marine Corps.

“The Atlanta Field Office encompasses some of the busiest airports and seaports in the United States. The men and women of CBP work diligently to safeguard the country at our ports of entry and protect the national economy,” said Gregory Alvarez, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Atlanta Field Office. “It is a privilege to serve in this leadership position and direct operations to facilitate lawful travel and trade.”

Mr. Thomas first began his career with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Port of Savannah, Georgia, 2005. Prior to his assignment to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) airport, Thomas served as Area Port Director in Charleston, SC, Seattle, Washington, and Port Director in Shannon, Ireland with CBP’s Preclearance Office.

Mr. Thomas leads CBP’s passenger, cargo, and trade operations at ATL airport recognized as the busiest airport in the world where in FY22, over 24,000 commercial aircraft and over 4.2 million passengers were inspected.

Following the ceremony, CBP leadership, members and guests took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Atlanta Field Office facility located in southwest Atlanta.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

