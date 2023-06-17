Readying Idaho’s Rural Communities to Capture the Benefits of DigitalizationJun28

The University of Idaho Extension’s Digital Economy Program, in partnership with the Idaho Commission for Libraries and Idaho Commerce’s State Office of Broadband, invites communities to participate in its Readying Idaho’s Rural Communities workshop.
The workshop, taking place on June 28 at 10:00 a.m. PT in Moscow, will help you to connect with state-level decision-makers, offer insight on local needs, share solutions and begin planning for accessing funding that enables the benefits of digitalization to reach all Idahoans.
