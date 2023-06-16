California’s Proposal to Establish an MCL for Hexavalent Chromium Is Not Based on Best Available Science and Will Undermine Water Affordability Initiatives

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the multibillion-dollar business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products, technologies and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health, safety and security performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy addressing major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. ACC members and chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development, and are advancing products, processes and technologies to address climate change, enhance air and water quality, and progress toward a more sustainable, circular economy.

The California Manufacturers & Technology Association

The California Manufacturers & Technology Association works to improve and enhance a strong business climate for California’s 30,000 manufacturing, processing and technology-based companies. Since 1918, CMTA has worked with the state government to develop balanced laws, effective regulations and sound public policies to stimulate economic growth and create new jobs while safeguarding the state’s environmental resources. CMTA represents 400 businesses from the entire manufacturing community — an economic sector that generates more than $300 billion every year and employs more than 1.3 million Californians.

The California Chamber of Commerce

The California Chamber of Commerce (“CalChamber”) is a non-profit business association with approximately 14,000 members, both individual and corporate, representing 25% of the state’s private sector and virtually every economic interest in the state of California. While CalChamber represents several of the largest corporations in California, 70% of its members have 100 or fewer employees. CalChamber acts on behalf of the business community to improve the state's economic and jobs climate by representing business on a broad range of legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

The California League of Food Producers

CLFP represents the interests of both large and small processors throughout California helps ensure a favorable and profitable business environment for its members and the food processing industry. CLFP members supply high-quality food products for consumers throughout the world including fruits, vegetables, juices and beverages, sauces, olives and olive oil, cheese, snacks, nuts, seasonings, and more.