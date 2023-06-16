Party chief stresses role of national unity for national construction and defence

VIETNAM, June 16 -

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday emphasised that the great national unity was the strategic policy of the Party and the key factor determining the success of national construction and defence.

He stated that the solid foundation of national unity lay in the alliance of the working class and intellectuals, as well as the strong bond between the Party and the people.

Trọng made these remarks on Friday during the Politburo meeting, which reviewed the 20-year implementation of the Party Central Committee's Resolution No23-NQ/TW, dated March 12, 2003, aimed at promoting the great strength of national unity towards the goals of a strong nation, prosperous people, and a democratic, fair, and civilised society.

After receiving the report from the Steering Committee on the implementation of the resolution, the Politburo agreed that over the past two decades, the strength of national unity has been continuously consolidated and enhanced. This has contributed to the advancement of socio-economic development, ensured national defence, handled foreign affairs, and improved the well-being of the people.

The gaps between regions have gradually narrowed; comprehensive attention has been given to the development of mountainous and island areas, ethnic minority areas, and disadvantaged areas. Political stability has been maintained, social consensus has been strengthened, and the people's trust in the Party and the State has been consolidated.

The mechanisms for promoting people's right to mastery and expanding direct democracy have been gradually improved, it said.

It highlighted that the Fatherland Front, political and social organisations, and mass organisations continued to innovate their methods of operation. They mobilised and gathered people to participate in patriotic movements, awakening the people’s potential and creativity.

The Party building and rectification work, as well as the political system, have been particularly valued and have shown positive changes, ensuring that the Party truly became the core leadership of national unity.

However, Trọng said, there were still limitations and shortcomings.

These included the need to concretise and organise the implementation of the Party's guidelines, State policies and laws regarding socio-economic development and the promotion of the strength of the great national unity in certain sectors and areas remained ineffective. Some of the population still faced difficulties, and the gaps between regions remained wide. People's democratic rights were still violated.

In addition, the Fatherland Front, political and social organisations had not fulfilled their roles and responsibilities in mobilising, uniting, representing the legitimate interests of the people, and conducting social oversight and criticism that met practical requirements, he said.

The Politburo affirmed that the great national unity represented the people's trust in the Party and the State, and the unity between social strata, ethnic groups, Vietnamese people within and outside the country, and peace-loving people worldwide.

The tradition of the great national unity would continue to be promoted in order to make the country wealthier, stronger, more prosperous, civilised, and happy. The legitimate and rightful interests and satisfaction of the people would be the centre of all orientations and policies, ensuring fairness and equality for every citizen in accessing resources, and development opportunities, contributing and enjoying the achievements, it stressed.

It also noted that the great national unity was based on promoting socialist democracy, respecting human rights, and implementing people's rights to mastery. It was the cause of the entire nation, and nurturing, protecting, and preserving the unity bloc was the responsibility of the political system and every citizen.

The Vietnamese Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations played a pivotal role in mobilising, uniting, and harnessing all resources, potentials, and creativity of the people in building and defending the nation, it said.

The Politburo assigned the Steering Committee to incorporate the opinions to finalise the project and report to the Party Central Committee's 8th meeting in October 2023. – VNS