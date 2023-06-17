State President urged Ninh Thuận to focus on tourism and infrastructure development

VIETNAM, June 17 - NINH THUẬN – State President Võ Văn Thưởng suggested Ninh Thuận Province focus on developing sectors and fields that have competitive advantages such as high-end tourism and comprehensive infrastructure construction, especially digital infrastructure and infrastructure beyond transportation.

He made these remarks while chairing a working session with the provincial Party Committee on the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress and the Resolution of the 14th Provincial Party Congress on Friday.

President Thưởng urged the province to demonstrate strong determination and make even greater efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the socio-economic development plan for the 2021-2025 period.

Reports from the provincial Party Committee showed that Ninh Thuận's economy was stable and achieved an average growth rate of 8.91 per cent during the years of 2021-2022. The expanded scale of the economy resulted in an average per capita income of VNĐ76.8 million in 2022. The budget revenue in 2022 reached VNĐ3.83 trillion, exceeding 28.5 per cent of the central government's allocation. The estimated revenue for the first six months of this year is VNĐ1.81 trillion.

The province has effectively tapped into its own potentials and strengths. The marine economy has contributed over 40 per cent to the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP). There has been a breakthrough in renewable energy development, which contributed more than 21 per cent to the GRDP. There were 57 projects with a total capacity of over 3,400 MW, generating over seven million kWh annually and gradually turning Ninh Thuận into a national centre for energy and renewable energy.

Tourism development has continued to be a highlight for the province with the record number of tourists reaching 2.4 million in 2022 and over 1.7 million in the first six months of this year.

High-tech agriculture has achieved initial results with 31 projects being operational. In particular, the province has become a centre for shrimp seed production, accounting for 30 per cent of the total demand for shrimp seeds nationwide.

Thanks to the efforts in administrative reform, discipline, and efficiency, as well as the resolution of difficulties and obstacles for the people and businesses, the province has ranked 4th out of 63 localities in the provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI).

Speaking at the working session, President Thưởng emphasised that Ninh Thuận held a strategically important position. Over the past two years, the provincial Party Committee has remained united and implemented the principles of democratic concentration and leadership innovation and achieved 11 out of the 13 set targets.

The province has essentially completed the building of reservoirs, contributing to solving severe clean water shortage in the area. Administrative reform has been promoted, and social welfare and care for contributors have been effectively implemented.

The building of Party and political system has been focused on. The leadership capacity and combativeness of the Party organisation and members have been enhanced.

However, Thưởng said Ninh Thuận still faced many difficulties and challenges, such as small scale of the economy and population, the high poverty rate, and the slow pace of urbanisation.

He suggested that the province continues to effectively implement the 13th Party Congress’ resolution and the Politburo’s Resolution 26-NQ/TW on ensuring socio-economic development and defence and security in the north central and central coast regions until 2030 with a vision to 2045.

The province needed to fully leverage its outstanding potential and competitive advantages, prioritise environmental protection, resource management, and proactive response to climate change.

It should effectively implement social policies, take care of contributors, address unemployment and achieve sustainable poverty reduction, he said.

President Thưởng urged Ninh Thuận to continuously strengthen national defence and enhance education to raise people's awareness of protecting the national sovereignty. The province should maintain political security, rural security, religious security, ethnic security, and social safety within its territory.

He emphasised the innovation of leadership methods and the importance of training young officials, including those from ethnic minorities, in the government apparatus.

A signing ceremony for cooperation between the Ministry of Science and Technology and the provincial People's Committee took place the same day. – VNS