Sweden nominates Thomas Östros to head European Investment Bank

SWEDEN, June 16 - The Government has decided to nominate Thomas Östros as a candidate for the post of President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

– The EIB plays an important role in furthering the EU’s competitiveness and the green transition. With his expertise in the area of international economics and finance, and experience at the EIB, Thomas Östros is well-suited to take over this post, says Minister for Finance Elisabeth Svantesson.

All EU Member States can nominate a candidate for the President of the EIB. The recruitment process is expected to be completed later this year, and the new President will take office on 1 January 2024 for a six-year term.