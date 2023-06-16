When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 16, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 16, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Frito-Lay Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dip

Company Announcement

Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of select 15 oz. Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips that may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

While the front of the affected jar is correctly labeled as Tostitos Avocado Salsa, the back of the jar is mislabeled with another product’s nutrition information and declarations. As a result, the allergen milk is not declared on the label.

The product covered by this recall was distributed nationwide at retail stores and via e-commerce channels. Consumers would have been able to purchase the jars as early as April 5, 2023.

No other Tostitos products, flavors, sizes, or dip variety packs are recalled.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.

Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

The specific recalled product information is listed below: