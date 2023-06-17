Anila Ali, Pakistani American Advocate Appointed G100 Anti- Gender Based Violence Chair for Pakistan
The ALL Ladies League (ALL), a global movement for the welfare and empowerment of women, is pleased to announce the nomination and appointment of Anila Ali as the new Pakistan Country Chair for Anti-Gender Based Violence. This significant appointment was made by the esteemed organization G100, recognizing Ali's exceptional dedication and advocacy in the field of gender-based violence.
Anila Ali brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in promoting gender equality, safeguarding women's rights, and combating gender-based violence. As the newly appointed Pakistan Country Chair, she will lead and coordinate efforts to address the critical issue of violence against women across the country. Through collaborative partnerships and strategic initiatives, Ali will spearhead campaigns, awareness programs, and policy advocacy to create lasting change in Pakistani society.
ALL Ladies League, a global network of women and women-oriented organizations, firmly believes in the power of collective action and collaboration to eradicate gender-based violence. With Anila Ali at the helm, the organization is confident in her ability to drive meaningful change and create a safer, more inclusive society for women in Pakistan.
"We are delighted to appoint Anila Ali as the Pakistan Country Chair for Anti-Gender Based Violence. Her unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in promoting gender equality and combating violence against women make her the perfect choice for this role," said Dr. Harbeen Arora, Global Chairperson of ALL Ladies League. "Under Anila's leadership, we are confident that our efforts to create awareness, advocate for policy reforms, and provide support to survivors will be significantly strengthened."
Anila Ali, an influential figure in Pakistan's social and development sector, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the Country Chair for Anti-Gender Based Violence. She stated, "I am deeply honored to be appointed by G100 and ALL Ladies League for this crucial role. Gender-based violence is an urgent and pervasive issue that requires collective action. Together, we will strive to raise awareness, challenge social norms, and empower women to break free from the shackles of violence."
Ali's appointment comes at a pivotal moment when Pakistan is witnessing a growing recognition of the need to address gender-based violence as a critical human rights issue. By taking a proactive stance and promoting collaboration among various stakeholders, Ali aims to drive policy reforms, strengthen support systems for survivors, and foster a society that upholds the dignity and safety of all its members.
The ALL Ladies League and G100 congratulate Anila Ali on her appointment and look forward to her exemplary leadership in spearheading the fight against gender-based violence in Pakistan. Her dedication and determination will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact, inspiring countless others to join the movement and work towards a future free from violence and discrimination.
About ALL Ladies League:
ALL Ladies League is the world's largest network of women, present in over 150 countries. It aims to foster women's leadership and empowerment through a global network of women-oriented organizations. ALL Ladies League provides a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and advocacy to address the challenges faced by women and girls worldwide.
About G100:
G100 is a renowned international organization dedicated to promoting gender equality and advancing women's rights. Through its initiatives, G100 seeks to create a global network of change-makers who work collectively to eradicate discrimination, violence, and social disparities based on gender.
About ALL Ladies League:
ALL Ladies League is the world's largest network of women, present in over 150 countries. It aims to foster women's leadership and empowerment through a global network of women-oriented organizations. ALL Ladies League provides a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and advocacy to address the challenges faced by women and girls worldwide.
About G100:
G100 is a renowned international organization dedicated to promoting gender equality and advancing women's rights. Through its initiatives, G100 seeks to create a global network of change-makers who work collectively to eradicate discrimination, violence, and social disparities based on gender.
