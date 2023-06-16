Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management Featured by Wealth Professional Magazine
Wealth Professional Magazine featured Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management Canada and the company’s strategies for navigating tumultuous markets.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management Canada, led by Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner, was profiled by Wealth Professional Magazine for its sound strategies and specialty in managing ultra-high-net-worth portfolios during bear markets and other tumultuous events.
The practice, which works exclusively with less than fifty clients in North America, manages portfolios between $25 million and $2.5 billion dollars in net worth. Implementing strategies that incorporate acute focus and a customized service model, the organization is known for being at the front of the pack and ahead of the game when the market shifts.
“I enjoy these conversations about the market because they require some hard truths,” says Mr. Stenner. “When you are prepared and focused, bear markets are the place where we stand up, where we step forward. We are hands-on, customizing our service plan to serve every client with a relational approach, and anticipate what their household requires.”
In the article, Mr. Stenner lauds his team’s abilities and focuses on a select clientele that meets the company’s idyllic standards and best suits the team’s skill for managing high-net-worth portfolios. In the challenging bear market that began in 2022 and looks to continue through 2023, Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management was able to achieve a flat performance, protecting client portfolios. Looking to the future, Mr. Stenner sees another 12 to 18 months of this market and discusses how his team is prepared to manage portfolios successfully during this time.
Mr. Stenner was named one of Wealth Professional’s 5-Star Advisors for Quebec and Western Canada. Wealth Professional Magazine Canada is a prominent publication in the financial industry, reaching a wide audience with a strong digital presence and robust print circulation, offering the latest industry news, in-depth features, and professional development resources for finance professionals across Canada. The site generates newsletters reaching more than 15,000 industry professionals each week.
Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. He led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high-net-worth clients.
He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner’s unique knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets including, the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, CNBC & BNN Bloomberg.
