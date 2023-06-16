Joint Event from EMU Industrial Engineering Club and Psychology Students Club

The Industrial Engineering Club and the Psychology Students Club operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Student Clubs Unit, organized an event titled "Industry /Psychology at Work" at the Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. Prof. Dr. Fatih Bayraktar, the Head of EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Psychology at also attended the event. Throughout the day-long event, organized by club members and focused on the theme of "Industrial productivity and psychological well-being," expert speakers delivered presentations and workshops in both English and Turkish.

During the event, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Aydın Çivilidağ, the Head of the Psychology Department at Akdeniz University Faculty of Arts, delivered a seminar on "Industrial and Organizational Psychology," while Muaz Özcan, Senior Member of the Leadership Laboratory and Industrial Psychologist at Koç University, spoke about "Work and Organizational Psychology," and Ozan Süleyman İnamlık, academic staff member at EMU's Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School, presented information on "Career Management."

Additionally, workshops were conducted on the topics of "Career Management and Interview Simulation" by Ebru Engür, Human Resources Business Partner at North Cyprus Turkcell (KKTCELL), and "Talent Analysis" by Serhat Gezgin, Human Resources Manager at KKTCELL."