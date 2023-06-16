District of Columbia Looks Forward, Unemployment Rate at 5.1 Percent in May

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in May 2023; statistically unchanged from the revised April 2023 rate of 5.0 percent.



The District’s preliminary May job estimates show an increase of 3,400 jobs, for a total of 774,000 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 2,700 jobs. The public sector increased by 700 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



“Today’s jobs report highlights the District of Columbia’s continued comeback and progress toward economic stability,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Summer is on the horizon; District tourism levels have returned, our job market is improving, and DOES is energized in connecting Washingtonians to opportunities across all eight wards.”



The number of employed District residents increased by 700 from 371,400 in April 2023 to 372,100 in May 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,100 from 390,800 in April 2023 to 391,900 in May 2023. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.2 percentage points from 70.6 percent in April 2023 to 70.8 percent in May 2023.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs decreased 100 or 9.09 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,600 jobs, jobs increased by 200 or 1.3 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 200 in the prior month. With employment at 30,100 jobs, jobs increased by 300 or 1.01 percent from a year ago.

The information sector decreased by 100 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 20,800 jobs, jobs increased by 200 or .97 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 200 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 28,300 jobs, jobs increased by 900 or 3.28 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 800 jobs, after decreasing by 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 174,000 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or .23 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 300 jobs, after decreasing 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 123,700 jobs, jobs increased by 2,600 or 2.15 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 1,100 jobs, after an increase of 1,400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 76,700 jobs, jobs increased by 8,400 or 12.3 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 800 jobs, after an increase of 1,300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 70,100 jobs, jobs increased by 3,800 or 5.73 percent from a year ago.



Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 700 over the month to 372,100. The civilian labor force increased by 1,100 to 391,900.

One year ago, total employment was 372,700 and the civilian labor force was 390,800.

The number of unemployed was 18,100, and the unemployment rate was 4.6 percent.



NOTES: The May 2023 final and June 2023 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday July 21, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined using two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District of Columbia’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.