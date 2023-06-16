Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Caroline County

June 16, 2023

(DENTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash this afternoon in Caroline County.

The deceased, identified as Vincent Benson, 29, of Harrington, Delaware, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. He was the driver of a red pickup truck involved in the crash.

An 8-year-old girl was a passenger in the pickup truck. She was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to Johns Hopkins Hospital for medical treatment.

Troopers from the Easton Barrack responded to Route 317 (Burrsville Road) at Baker Road in Denton for a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer. According to the preliminary investigation, the crash occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. Investigators believe a pickup truck, traveling westbound on Route 317 drifted into the eastbound lanes and was subsequently struck by an oncoming tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Personnel from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also responded to assist with traffic. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation…

