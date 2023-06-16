DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised By Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Data Breach

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care (“HPHC” or the “Company”) resulting from a data breach that occurred between March 28 and April 17, 2023. The Company learned of suspicious activity on April 17, 2023 but failed to notify customers until June 15, 2023. The data breach affected over 2.5 million individuals. To join this class action, go HERE.



Background on HPHC

HPHC is a non-profit health services company based in Canton, Massachusetts serving the New England region of the United States.

What happened?

On April 17, 2023, HPHC discovered a ransomware incident that impacted systems that support Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial and Medicare Advantage Stride plans. The files at issue may contain the following types of personal information: names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, health insurance account information, Social Security numbers, taxpayer identification numbers, medical history, diagnoses, treatment, dates of service and provider names.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the HPHC data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

