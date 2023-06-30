National Terrazzo Award for Indoor Gardens at Boston Children's Hospital
Bringing nature indoors, abstract representations of the removed tree are built into the floor and framed with natural-edge benches hewed out of its wood.
DePaoli Mosaic Company is honored for its installation of terrazzo floors built to honor Prouty Garden
It was wonderful to see how well the terrazzo ultimately integrated with the other elements of Mikyoung Kim's design.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) presented a 2023 Honor Award to the DePaoli Mosaic Company of Canton, Massachusetts, for a terrazzo floor installation in the Boston Children’s Hospital. The award was announced on May 11 at the NTMA's 100th annual national convention in Lake Como, Italy.
— Leslie Carrio, President, DePaoli Mosaic Company
During a LEED-certified expansion project for the hospital, additional capacity for patient care came at the cost of a cherished outdoor space: the Prouty Garden with its 65-foot dawn redwood tree. To honor the lost garden, alternative green spaces were incorporated into the facility.
The award-winning 17-color epoxy terrazzo floor in the Hale Family Clinical Building memorializes the tree with abstract representations, beginning with a conceptual cross-section of the tree trunk with its rings. In the upper levels, the terrazzo design depicts the tree's canopy. Natural-edge benches hewed out of the lost tree frame the floor; wooden play structures represent the tree's branches. The terrazzo floors were installed over radiant heating systems.
The 6,500 terrazzo installation was designed by landscape designer Mikyoung Kim Design and Shepley Bulfinch Architecture, both of Boston. Boston Children's Hospital, founded in 1869, is ranked number one in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.
DePaoli Mosaic was founded in 1890 and incorporated in 1919. The third-generation family business has been an NTMA member since 1926. Owner Leslie Carrio is also president of the NTMA's board of directors and was the association's first woman board member.
The NTMA’s annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. The project was one of 18 awards this year, selected from among 51 entries. The Honor Awards program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet the highest industry standards. Terrazzo industry veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries based on design, craftsmanship, and scope.
The NTMA, a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas, celebrates its centennial this year. The NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its 148 members in their trade and service to the construction industry. The NTMA’s full range of free services extends to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance at any project stage, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, a direct descendant of the mosaic artistry of ancient Rome. One of the world’s original sustainable building systems, terrazzo evolved through the resourcefulness of Venetian marble workers as they discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally and/or recycled, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
