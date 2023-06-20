B’NAI TORAH CONGREGATION OFFERS COMMUNITY VARIOUS WAYS TO CELEBRATE AND EXPERIENCE SHABBAT
Extensive Program of Shabbat Services Embraces Diversity of Jewish Thought, Learning, and Practice
B’nai Torah Congregation’s program of Shabbat service alternatives demonstrates how our traditional and egalitarian congregation upholds a notion of Jewish pluralism as a core value.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative congregation in the Southeastern United States, has announced its new Shabbat Services program, which offers a variety of ways to celebrate the Sabbath. They include: Friday Night Music and Torah conversation, Shabbat Morning worship, a Shabbat Renewal Service, a Young Family Saturday Service, Learning experiences and Ahava Shabbat Service.
— Rabbi David Steinhardt, Senior Rabbi at B’nai Torah Congregation
The variety of services provides a range of options for Shabbat worship that reflect the many ways diverse Jewish populations define their Judaism and their connection to the Jewish tradition. Specifically, the services reflect the fact that B’nai Torah Congregation is not only a synagogue for worship and learning, but also a center for culture, music, the Jewish arts, and socialization. Shabbat morning at B’nai Torah is also a great time and place to celebrate family milestones and simchaot.
“B’nai Torah Congregation’s program of Shabbat service alternatives demonstrates how our traditional and egalitarian congregation upholds a notion of Jewish pluralism as a core value,” said Rabbi David Steinhardt, Senior Rabbi at B’nai Torah Congregation. “Our hope is that each of our congregants will feel the connection and fulfilment that they need and want. We are constantly evolving to re-create and offer styles of worship that appeals to all of our members regardless of their age, family origins, or individual connection to Judaism.”
The centerpiece of Shabbat morning worship will continue with the synagogue’s notable Saturday Morning Service in the main sanctuary. This popular service is led by Rabbi David Steinhardt, Rabbi Hector Epelbaum, and Cantor Magda Fishman. The clergy are accompanied by one of the most highly acclaimed synagogue choirs in the country which blends traditional and contemporary music. The Rabbi’s weekly messages are contemporary while rooted in the traditional values of Torah. Further, the Saturday Morning Services often feature scholars-in-residence who are among the most significant Jewish American and Israeli thinkers.
In addition to the main Saturday Morning Service, B’nai Torah Congregation offers several additional options for Shabbat worship, each featuring its own unique focus and energy:
· Friday Night Music: Friday nights at B’nai Torah Congregation feature dynamic musical experiences led by the incredibly talented trio of Cantor Magda Fishman, Maestro Tomer Adaddi and Elliot Weiss. They are joined by Rabbis David Steinhardt, Hector Epelbaum, and Evan Susman. The spirited congregation also engages in a short but meaningful Torah teaching and is often followed by Shabbat dinner. Frequently services are themed for young children and families.
· Saturday Renewal Shabbat Service: Based on the influence of Reb Zalman Shachter, and a collection of contemporary Jewish liturgical musical melodies, select Saturday Morning Services are led by Rabbi Amy Pessah and Rabbinical student-in-training Laura Lenes who together present a fresh and engaging worship service focused on spiritual renewal.
· Young Family Saturday Service: Young families and children sing together with passionate spirit and joy in learning Torah with Rabbi Evan Susman and Cathy Berkowitz, Mirochnick Religious School Education Director. B’nai Torah is known for successfully guiding and training B’nai Mitzvah students who learn from an early age how to participate in as well as lead services and Torah commentaries.
· Ahava Shabbat Service: Under the direction of Karen Deerwester, Director of Family Time Classes, and Amy Weissman, B’nai Torah Congregation offers a wonderful shabbat experience for kids and their families. The Ahava Shabbat Service is offered many times throughout the year, often with Cantor Fishman and Rabbi Susman participating. The program is rooted in nature, creativity, and celebration, and features Shabbat rituals and song.
· Torah Learning: Every Shabbat, Morley Goldberg leads the congregation in a stimulating discussion of Parashat HaShavuah. During season, the learning takes place in-person with a Zoom option in the B’nai Torah library; off season, the group gathers with Goldberg following services on Zoom.
B’nai Torah Congregation offers most Shabbat services via Zoom for those congregants unable to attend in person. The leadership team at B’nai Torah also continues to evaluate new options and opportunities to come together. Please stay tuned for further announcements regarding both non-traditional and traditional davening and minyans.
In addition to Shabbat and holiday programming, early learning and lifelong education, amongst the most important engagements that B’nai Torah Congregation offers is its ongoing Ron and Meryl Gallatin Tzedekah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program led by Director Summer Faerman. This popular program is an opportunity for congregants to volunteer their time and/or money to support underserved populations in the local community and beyond.
For more information about services, classes, and programs at B’nai Torah Congregation, please visit https://btcboca.org.
About B’nai Torah Congregation
B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest Conservative synagogue in Southeastern United States with over 1,300 membership families. It is a welcoming, multi-generational, modern, and inclusive synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and is home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn