MICSRGC and IFTM Jointly Organised the GBA Industry-Academia Forum on Biodiversity Accounting, Sustainability and Ecotourism

MACAU, June 16 - The Macau Institute for Corporate Social Responsibility in Greater China (MICSRGC) and Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) jointly held the GBA industry-academia forum entitled "Biodiversity Accounting, Sustainability and Ecotourism：Opportunities in the Greater Bay Area" at IFTM’s Taipa Campus on June 16. The forum provided a platform for government departments, business organisations, academic institutions, related associations and other stakeholders to exchange ideas on relevant issues and to connect with each other that are working towards similar goals. More than 100 attendees from local institutions, organisations, the GBA cites and international academia joined the hybrid event.

The forum featured keynote speeches from a range of experts. These speakers from industry and academia shared their experience and insights on topics including Biodiversity Accounting, Macao Vegetation Resources and Ecological Restoration, Development of Ecotourism and Panda Conservation. At the forum, renowned academics and industry professionals also provided their suggestions and advice on how to shape the future of biodiversity, sustainability and ecotourism.

Besides, this forum also attracted representatives from local high schools who can help increase teachers’ and students’ knowledge and awareness of biodiversity and sustainability issues, and to become more engaged in environmental conservation initiatives.

Overall, by promoting biodiversity accounting and sustainability, the forum aimed to increase public awareness of the need to protect natural resources while exploring new directions for ecological tourism.

