Senate confirms first openly gay judge to San Francisco federal bench
(Subscription required) Pitts, 42, has been an attorney at the Altshuler Berzon firm since 2009, representing workers, unions and consumers. His cases, the firm said, included a successful filing with the U.S. Supreme Court arguing in support of the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that individuals buy insurance or pay a tax penalty, a suit that reinstated a fired transgender employee, and another case that required a Southern California community to change from at-large to district elections to protect minority rights.