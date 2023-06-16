Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,695 in the last 365 days.

California Judges Lose Disqualification Bid in Age Bias Case

Retired judges who allege they were discriminated against in a temporary assignment program on the basis of age lost another bid to disqualify a jurist based on his spouse’s job as a member of the Judicial Council.

Jun 15, 2023

You just read:

California Judges Lose Disqualification Bid in Age Bias Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more