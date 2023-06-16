One Year After Overturning of Roe: Dr. Alveda King Hosts Briefing on Disproportionate Impact Abortion Has on Black Women
EINPresswire.com/ -- Evangelist Dr. Alveda King, Founder of Speak for Life, joins She Leads America and other major organizations in hosting a significant post-Roe media briefing commemorating one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The briefing will bring together prominent leaders to discuss the vital role of supporting Black women and their unborn babies. These leaders will share their unique perspectives on how their organizations support Black women and their unborn babies in post-Roe America.
WHO:
Dr. Alveda King, Alveda King Ministries
Angela Stanton, Auntie Angie's House
Day Gardner, Black Pro-Life Coalition
Rev. Liz Doyle, She Leads America
Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, A Better Way
Cherilyn Holloway
Dr. Gloria Purvis
Dee Dee Bass Wilbon, Bass Public Affairs
WHAT:
Briefing: A FRESH START FOR LIFE: Winning Black Women by Praying, Speaking, Choosing and Leading for Life
A post-Roe media briefing will address the following issues:
1. The disproportionate impact that abortion continues to have on the Black community.
2. Organizations across the country that provide support for mothers and their babies.
3. What pro-life advocacy looks like in a Post-Roe America with a focus on 2024.
WHEN:
June 23, 2023; 1:00 pm ET
WHERE:
Bloomberg Room - National Press Club - 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC
About Speak for Life: Speak for Life, founded by Evangelist Dr. Alveda King, is dedicated to empowering generations of pro-life advocates to speak for life boldly. Speak for Life aims to create a culture that values and protects Life from the womb to the tomb. For more information, please visit www.speakforlife.org.
