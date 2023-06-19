CallCabinet Appoints Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific
Tim Ward to build out the regional partner ecosystem, deepen partner and UC provider relationships.
Tim has our full backing to expand the necessary industry relationships to strengthen our service to both our customers and partners.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following massive market interest and demand for their revolutionary complaint call recording solutions, CallCabinet announces the appointment of Tim Ward as Vice President of Sales for APAC.
— Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet
It’s an exciting time for CallCabinet as they continue to expand globally. The versatility and flexibility of CallCabinet’s compliant call recording, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting and quality assurance automation tools are seeing unprecedented levels of interest in the market.
Tim is set to hit the ground running and continue to build on existing and new industry relationships. Known for his extensive knowledge in the Microsoft ecosystem, Tim will apply his rich knowledge of technology partnerships to Cisco, Webex and many more. His focus will be to sell through and with partners while working with key unified communications (UC) providers.
“Tim has extensive experience in Call Recording and Voice Analytics SaaS as well as the Asia Pacific region” said Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet. “He has our full backing to expand the necessary industry relationships to strengthen our service to both our customers and partners at a time when businesses are looking to leverage technology to advance their business success.”
CallCabinet is poised to breathe new life into the APAC region by providing businesses the ability to achieve their digital transformation strategy while using the same interface. On-premise, hybrid or cloud, CallCabinet accommodates them all with ease and even assists with the migration of legacy and proprietary recording data.
Tim commented, “Judging by the market response I’m already seeing in my role, I can’t wait to meet more industry players and further cement CallCabinet as a global leader in the APAC region.”
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet’s revolutionary compliance call recording solutions are enabling unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment.
CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real time.
We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting as well as quality assurance automation tools.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
Jessica Kruger
CallCabinet Corporation
+1 561-235-7699
pr@callcabinet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn