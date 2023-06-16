International Pool Supplies and Services Provider, Poolblu, Announces Franchise Expansion
The company is seeking to add new franchise locations throughout North and Central America
We built Poolblu from the ground up to be a multi-market service and supply network, and we’ve been looking forward to this since day one.”LAKE GENEVA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Poolblu, an international pool supplies and service provider known for its high quality customer service, workmanship, and product lines, is kicking off its franchise opportunity this June.
— CEO, President, and Founder Sean Gallagher
The company, developed by a team of pool and spa industry veterans, is seeking to add new territories across the US, offering its successful Poolblu business model and various support elements to interested entrepreneurs. CEO, President, and Founder Sean Gallagher shared that his team is looking forward to the future as they gear up for their company’s franchise launch.
“We built Poolblu from the ground up to be a multi-market service and supply network, and we’ve been looking forward to this since day one,” he said. “Our whole team is excited and confident — but most importantly — they are focused. Focused on building the best, most profitable and most scalable pool and spa service and supply organization in the world.”
The Poolblu franchise model provides access to multiple markets, multiple revenue streams and delivers the “economy resistant” combination of both required and discretionary products and services, said Sean Gallagher. In addition to a full range of services delivered through the network - Poolblu and its franchise partners provide product direct to end users through a robust e-commerce platform
Franchisees have access to a full suite of support tools, including a business system, Vision, which is an end-to-end electronic order processing and fulfillment system. “Our team is intimately familiar with the challenges of the service and supply side of the business, and we built Vision from the ground up to address these opportunities. Through Vison, we can help deliver higher quality, lower costs and faster growth,” Poolblu’s V.P. of Operations Joe Parks commented.
The Poolblu business model streamlines the delivery of pool services in an otherwise fragmented industry, added V.P. of Business Development Brian Gallagher. With the franchise expansion, Poolblu is working to engage both existing technicians, as well as entrepreneurial
minded people and teams interested in the industry. The Poolblu Training Institute (PTI) is both an initial and ongoing day-to-day support mechanism. It is an integral part of the offering and is designed for both industry newcomers and veterans alike.
“There are tens of thousands of independent pool service companies, many of them great tradesmen and extremely hard workers. Their trade skills are in great demand – and the effort they put in is beyond amazing,” Brian Gallagher pointed out. “The unique level of both technology and human services that we provide, throughout the entire business cycle, leaves more time at the local level for the tradesmen to focus on their customer and their team.”
Poolblu currently has company-owned branches In Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida, Central America and the Caribbean. According to Sean Gallagher, the brand’s expansion plan will initially focus on “areas where we can leverage our existing presence and distribution”. In line with that plan, Poolblu’s team has its eye set on the Midwest, Southeast Coastal areas, Florida and the Gulf Coast, with presence throughout North and Central America as the ultimate goal.
Sean Gallagher offers a final comment to any pool industry entrepreneurs seeking to own a strong business.
“By working together, we are able to be more profitable, grow faster, and build a more stable and lucrative investment – one that goes beyond the traditional ‘earning-per-hour’ that once limited the independent pool tradesman,” Sean Gallagher said. “We have developed proprietary technologies, implemented innovative business practices and leveraged scale economies that would have all been impossible working independently.”
ABOUT Poolblu
Poolblu supplies products and services to the international pool, spa, aquatic and leisure living community. The company proudly offers world-class commercial and residential pool and spa services including design, building, maintenance, and repair. In addition, they provide a full line of pool, spa and leisure living supplies and materials through www.poolblu.com. To learn more about Poolblu and its franchise opportunity, visit www.poolblu.com or email Sean Gallagher at Sean.Gallagher@poolblu.com.
