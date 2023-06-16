Acaricides Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 436.2 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 4.9%| Zion Market Research

[240+ Pages Report] The global acaricides market size was valued at around USD 327.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 436.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.9% between 2022 and 2028. The key players covered in the report are Arysta Lifescience, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chemtura Corporation, Dupont, FMC Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., Syngenta AG, and the Dow Chemical Company., and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Acaricides Market 2022 – 2028” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of global acaricides market size was valued at USD 327.4 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 436.2 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

The report analyzes the acaricides market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the acaricides market.

Acaricides Market Overview:

A chemical substance or group of pesticides known as acaricides can kill arachnids, primarily mites, and ticks. Arsenical, chlorinated hydrocarbons, organophosphates, carbamates, and synthetic pyrethroids are only a few of the many acaricides available. These numerous acaricide types are employed to efficiently manage agricultural pests, mites, and ticks on animals. Agriculture and the care of livestock are significant economic activities everywhere. Globally, there has been an increase in the threat to these activities, which has led to a rise in the need for acaricides to manage pests like mites and ticks. The disease burden is rising due to the rising mite/tick and insect infestations that pose health risks to people everywhere.

A key element is how the acaricides are applied to the host. The chemical should kill the animal without endangering the person applying it or the target organism. This procedure is simpler and more efficient using various techniques, such as dipping vats, sprays, and others. The use of acaricides is expanding due to their effectiveness and simplicity in eliminating mites and ticks, which protects cattle and agricultural products.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for More Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/acaricides-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Market Dynamics:

One of the main factors driving the global acaricides market is the expanding demand for acaricides from the crop protection industry. The global market is expanding due to rising demand for meat & dairy products, changing dietary preferences, and the increasing need to preserve crops. The need to raise productivity, crop protection technologies advancements, and global food consumption are anticipated to drive market expansion for acaricides. The need to feed a constantly expanding population, the shrinking amount of arable land, and the growing desire for sustainable agricultural methods are some of the major global drivers of the increased need for acaricides. Furthermore, the global market's growth is being constrained by changes in raw material prices and strict regulatory standards implemented by governments worldwide.

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/acaricides-market



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 327.4 Million Market Forecast in 2028 USD 436.2 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022- 2028 Key Companies Covered Arysta Lifescience, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chemtura Corporation, Dupont, FMC Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., Syngenta AG, and the Dow Chemical Company. Segments Covered By Type, By Application and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Lockdowns were implemented all across the world as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, disrupting the supply chain. The outbreak brought about global shutdowns due to the rise in infections, labor scarcity, and facility closures. These elements contributed to the poor output of agrochemicals, such as acaricides. As a result, the pandemic indirectly affected the availability of acaricides globally.

Acaricides Market: Segmental Analysis

The global acaricides market is segregated based on type, application, mode of application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into organochlorine, organophosphorus, natural, and others. In 2021, organophosphorus compounds held the biggest market share for acaricides.

Based on application, the market is divided into agriculture, animal husbandry, industrial, and others. The agriculture sector dominated the market in 2021. Based on the mode of application, the market is divided into spray, dipping vat, hand dressing, and others. In 2021, the spray segment dominated the market.

The global acaricides market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Organochlorine

Organophosphorus

Natural

Others

By Application

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry

Industrial

Others

By Mode Of Application

Spray

Dipping vat

Hand dressing

Others

Browse this Full Research Report | Acaricides Market By Type (Organochlorine, Organophosphorus, Natural, And Others), By Application (Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Industrial, And Others), By Mode Of Application (Spray, Dipping Vat, Hand Dressing, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Market Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Acaricides market include -

Arysta Lifescience

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Chemtura Corporation

Dupont

FMC Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Syngenta AG

Dow Chemical Company

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Acaricides market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.9% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Acaricides market size was valued at around US$ 327.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 436.2 million by 2028.

Productivity growth, advancements in the crop protection sector, and rising global demand for agricultural and animal products all serve as market-stimulating factors.

By type, the organophosphorus category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the agriculture category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global acaricides market in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/acaricides-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Acaricides industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Acaricides Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Acaricides Industry?

What segments does the Acaricides Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Acaricides Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, By Application and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request For Customization on This Report as Per Your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/539



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com



Regional Analysis:

The global acaricides market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America: With the growing demand for pesticides in developing economies, North America held the largest part of the global acaricide market in 2021 with a 37% market share. The increasing use of crop protection chemicals to stop the spread of diseases carried by ticks and mites will also help the market for acaricides grow in the region throughout the projected period. To fulfill the demand from the expanding population, agricultural production is anticipated to double over the next several years. This will increase the use of acaricides.

Asia Pacific: With the rise of the agriculture and animal husbandry industries, Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth over the next years. Acaricides are used extensively in Asia Pacific homes, contributing to the region's significant market share. A significant portion of consumption in the Asia Pacific area is accounted for by the developing economies of China and India. The regional market has grown due to expansion in the agriculture sector in nations including India, China, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea. In turn, this would aid the Asia Pacific in maintaining its market dominance over the following few years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Brochure of the Global Acaricides Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/acaricides-market



Recent Developments:

In August 2020, BASF introduced Nealta, a new acaricide based on the new active component cyflumetofen derived from a distinct group of insecticides known as Group 25. While remaining harmless to harmful mites and other insects like bees, it will eradicate all stages of the mite life cycle, including eggs, immature stages, and adult stages. It was created for use in protected strawberry fields, ornamentals, and apple crops.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Bath Salts Market By Product (Bolivian Salt, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom Salt, Himalayan Bath Salt, And Others), By Form (Powder, Granular, Coarse, And Others), By Application (Therapeutic, Aromatherapy, Home Care & Bath Care, Fertilizer, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/the-bath-salts-market



By Product (Bolivian Salt, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom Salt, Himalayan Bath Salt, And Others), By Form (Powder, Granular, Coarse, And Others), By Application (Therapeutic, Aromatherapy, Home Care & Bath Care, Fertilizer, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Geomembrane Market By Raw Material (LDPE, HDPE, EPDM, PVC, And Others), By Technology (Extrusion, Calendering, And Others), By Application (Waste Management, Water Management, Mining, Lining Systems, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/geomembrane-market



By Raw Material (LDPE, HDPE, EPDM, PVC, And Others), By Technology (Extrusion, Calendering, And Others), By Application (Waste Management, Water Management, Mining, Lining Systems, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Picric Acid Market - By Application (Thin Films, Power Generation, Explosives, Energetic Materials, Liquefied Gas Fuels, Antiseptic, And Others), By Type (Wet Picric Acid And Dry Picric Acid), By End-User (Mining, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Textile, And Defense), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/picric-acid-market



- By Application (Thin Films, Power Generation, Explosives, Energetic Materials, Liquefied Gas Fuels, Antiseptic, And Others), By Type (Wet Picric Acid And Dry Picric Acid), By End-User (Mining, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Textile, And Defense), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Plastic Decking Market By Resin Type (PVC, HDPE, LDPE, And Polyethylene), By Composite Type (Capped And Uncapped), By Construction Type (Repairs & Remodeling And New Decks), By End-Use (Residential And Non-Residential) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/plastic-decking-market



By Resin Type (PVC, HDPE, LDPE, And Polyethylene), By Composite Type (Capped And Uncapped), By Construction Type (Repairs & Remodeling And New Decks), By End-Use (Residential And Non-Residential) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Polishing/Lapping Film Market By Application (Food Film, Medicine Film, Cling Film, And Packaging Film), By Material Type (Shrink Film, Adhesive Film, Metallized Film, And Stretch Film), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polishing-lapping-film-market



By Application (Food Film, Medicine Film, Cling Film, And Packaging Film), By Material Type (Shrink Film, Adhesive Film, Metallized Film, And Stretch Film), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Fiberglass Market By Glass Type (AR-Glass, E-Glass, S-Glass, H-Glass, And ECR-Glass), By Product Type (Glass Wool, Chopped Strand, Direct & Assembled Roving, And Yarn), By Application (Composites And Insulation), By End-User (Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Wind Energy, Building & Construction, Pipe & Tank, And Consumer Goods), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fiberglass-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 7768 006 007

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

