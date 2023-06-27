Vectara, a Conversational AI Leader, and SonoSim Announce Partnership to Bring LLMs to Healthcare Training
PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vectara, the conversational GenAI platform, and virtual ultrasound training provider, SonoSim Inc. (Santa Monica, CA), today established a strategic partnership that brings Vectara's revolutionary Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology to ultrasound education and training, helping to power the easiest way to learn and teach ultrasonography.
— Amr Awadallah, Vectara’s CEO and Founder
A large language model (LLM) is an artificial intelligence (AI) system that uses deep learning algorithms to generate natural language from a large corpus of text. It is trained on a large text dataset and can generate new text similar to the original dataset. LLMs are used for a variety of tasks, such as natural language processing, text generation, and machine translation. LLMs such as ChatGPT took the world by storm, forever changing how we do things.
The Challenge: Ultrasound imaging is a life-saving technology that is not utilized enough due to difficulty in learning how to use it properly. SonoSim’s mission is to change this dynamic, ensuring that all healthcare providers know when, where, and how to use ultrasound in the best interests of their patients. To this end, SonoSim has developed the most comprehensive content available for learning & teaching ultrasonography. However, finding exactly what you need, on-demand, as an instructor or learner, has become an increasing challenge as the SonoSim libraries of content and scanning cases continue to expand.
The Proposed Solution: Provide SonoSim ultrasound training platform users with quick and precise question/answering capabilities while aiding users to instantly locate the learning content or training case they are searching for, solving the proverbial "finding a needle in a haystack” problem and making learning easier and more accessible.
The Expected Benefits: Vectara’s “Grounded Generation” ensures that content search and localization is maximally precise and exclusive to specific provided source data, in this case - SonoSim’s content library. Vectara overcomes the lack of reliability and accuracy that limits the usefulness of most Generative AI tools.
"The value of bedside ultrasound is highly dependent upon the skills of the medical practitioner performing the ultrasound exam. SonoSim is excited to be partnering with Vectara to translate recent LLM AI advances into making ultrasound education and skills training more effective and accessible,” said Dr. Eric Savitsky, CEO of SonoSim, Inc.
SonoSim’s use cases demonstrate the potential for Vectara’s innovative GenAI-powered search in the healthcare industry, while the demands for precision and accuracy currently limit the usefulness of most Generative AI tools.
"We are proud to work with a growing number of health practitioner education firms that are giving their learners a competitive advantage through GenAI-powered search,” said Amr Awadallah, Vectara’s CEO and Founder. “I am especially proud of our partnership with SonoSim. It is rewarding to bring AI to enhance this healthcare experience for the benefit of these patients."
About Vectara
Vectara is a conversational GenAI platform that allows businesses to have intelligent conversations utilizing their own data (think ChatGPT, but for your data). Developer-first, the platform provides an easy-to-use API and gives developers access to cutting-edge NLU (Natural Language Understanding) technology with industry-leading relevance. The platform ensures data security and privacy with strong encryption while ensuring no customer data is used for training models. With Vectara’s Grounded Generation, businesses can quickly, safely, and affordably integrate best-in-class retrieval and question-answering into their application, knowledge base, website, chatbot, or support helpdesk.
Visit www.vectara.com for more information, or experience it at asknews.demo.vectara.com.
About SonoSim
SonoSim is dedicated to transforming & improving the delivery of medical care through proven, inventive ultrasound education and training services. With its staff of leading ultrasound educators, instructional designers, content editors, scientists, and software developers, SonoSim has created the easiest, most effective way to learn and teach ultrasonography. Today, more than 1,650 medical institutions and 120,000 learners use SonoSim to learn and teach ultrasound. With 80+ diverse medical topics and thousands of real pathological scanning cases, SonoSim offers the most comprehensive library of ultrasound training available.
Visit SonoSim.com for more information.
