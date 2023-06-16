Maine DOE Update – June 16, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Reporting of 2022-2023 graduation data will open on July 1st. This report allows districts an opportunity to review and certify their graduation data. All graduation certifications are due on August 30th. | More

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

More K–12 students and educators in Maine are set to benefit from stronger social, emotional and behavioral supports thanks to Maine PBIS, a collaboration between the University of Maine System and the Maine Department Education (DOE), which is adding 21 new schools to its professional development cohort. The schools, which will participate in the initiative … | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) announced the return of Hot Lunch Summer, the state’s summer food service program which provides free meals to children beyond the school year. These meals are available at hundreds of sites across Maine and families can locate nearby meal opportunities on the Hot Lunch Summer website HotLunchSummer.com or by texting ‘Summer Meals’ to 914-342-7744. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine State Board of Education today announced the new members of the Board and member reappointments. The Board consists of nine voting members and two nonvoting student members appointed by the Governor. Board members serve staggered, five-year terms and nonvoting student members serve staggered, two-year terms. | More

StrengthenME is a free service available to educators and other school personnel through a partnership with the State of Maine and Northern Light Work Force EAP and Training. The program will continue to provide individual work/life coaching, wellness workshops and facilitated group discussions this summer and for the 2023-2024 school year… learn more here. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

As part of 2023 National History Day (NHD), 48 student-produced exhibits from across the United States were selected to be featured in a live showcase at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History on Flag Day, June 14, 2023. The exhibits were created by middle and high school students competing in the 2023 NHD National Contest. | More

Brownville Elementary held its 2023 Career Day recently. The day was a huge success with many presenters who came to work with the students all day. There were six rotating groups in the morning with Zachary Monroe and Lincoln Mazzei from the Maine Forest Service presenting information about the helicopter rescue. Mr. Mazzei landed his helicopter in the backfield while the whole school watched. | More

What can a species “older than dinosaurs” teach us about the importance of citizen science in the modern world? For eighth-grade students from RSU 24’s Sumner Learning Campus, all it took was a visit to the mud banks of Taunton Bay to find out. | More

What could eighth-grade students from Caribou Community School learn during a Mock Legislator Day? On Monday, May 22nd, there were many things that these students learned about the legislative process and about Susan Collins. (This article was written and submitted by Caribou Community School 8th graders, Elizabeth Robbins and Kaydence Hafford with the help of their teacher Heather Anderson.) | More

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The countdown is on for the start of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 2023 Educator Summit, which is being held August 7-10 at the Augusta Civic Center. Last year’s inaugural Summit attracted more than 600 educators from across the state. This year’s theme is Inspiration, Innovation, and Inclusion and participants will have access to more than 140 sessions and professional learning opportunities. | More

The Maine PBIS (Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports) team is excited to announce applications are open for our first Advanced Tiers Cohort Training starting in fall 2023! If your school has been implementing Tier 1 with fidelity and are ready for next steps, this opportunity is for you. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team is excited to announce a new opportunity for Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers to network during the 2023-2024 school year. Continued Outreach to Assist ChildHood (C.O.A.C.H.) Educators will meet with Early Learning Team members once a month to discuss topics related to research-based high-quality early childhood classrooms, Pre-K through Kindergarten. | More

Join the Council for Exceptional Children’s (CEC) Division of Autism and Developmental Disabilities (DADD) groups face-to-face at UMaine Orono or join via Zoom on July 21st from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm for a full day of inclusion-building topics in education centered around two strands of learning- 1) access to the curriculum and 2) quality of life. There are multiple ways of joining and learning. Get more information and register HERE now! | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here