AUTHOR VITO DIBARONE WRITES AN ADVENTUROUS BLEND OF TEEN DRAMA AND TECHNO THRILLER NOVEL THAT STARS HIGH SCHOOL NERDS
Author Vito DiBarone sheds light on PTSD and cyberterrorism in his debut novel Botheration: The Missing LinkTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vito DiBarone’s young adult book is quite a fascinating read! Botheration: The Missing Link begins with Matty, a 16-year-old orphan living with his grandmother, recalling the fiery death of both his parents, where immediately after that he got diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. For four years, he avoided going to the cemetery until a message struck him. He promises to learn how to live again and finds himself having an odd interaction with a popular cheerleader, which opened up an adventure.
Nicki, an Amazon customer, comments, “The book has all the right ingredients to make it an engaging young adult novel. From finding unknown relatives, to developing deep bonds in friendship and love, and fighting the bad people and saving the school and the country—the adrenaline is forever high and the readers are led into incredulous situation after another.”
Now residing in both Las Vegas and Los Angeles, Vito DiBarone, as a rookie in the industry, came out strong with Botheration, with a big chunk of it inspired from his background in Physics, working on missiles, airplane technology, and land and water vehicles.
Being a coming-of-age novel, Botheration: The Missing Link has earned a special spot in readers’ hearts as it also sends an important message to those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. For more about the book, it is available for purchase on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other