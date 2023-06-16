Holly Mosack, Mom of 3, Launches Moxie Fitness Apparel, Leakproof Activewear, Helping Women Stay Dry While Getting Fit
Helping 1 in 3 Women Who Experience Bladder Leaks While Exercising
I understand the impact bladder leakage has on a mom’s emotional well-being. I’ve seen it happen countless times.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Holly Mosack, an active mom of three, launched Moxie Fitness Apparel, a versatile and stylish leakproof activewear line. Offered in various styles and colors and including sizes from XS – 3X, all Moxie Fitness Apparel features a thin, discreet built-in liner, wicking moisture into a center absorbent layer, trapping it from the outer shell. This allows moms the freedom to do their favorite activities, whether jumping on a trampoline with their kids or participating in a group fitness class.
Mosack, who also owns a CrossFit gym in Illinois, grew frustrated not only with her own issue of leakage through her leggings while doing workouts; but also with the lack of solutions to a widespread problem. 1 in 3 women experience bladder leaks, known as stress incontinence, while exercising. This can occur when doing activities like jumping, lifting weights, or even coughing and sneezing puts additional pressure on the bladder. Disappointed with the limited available solutions, Mosack developed a new line for women who suffer from the same problem.
“I understand the impact bladder leakage has on a mom’s emotional well-being. I’ve seen it happen countless times. A mom is working out when suddenly, she runs to the restroom and then leaves the gym, often not returning again. When moms go to the gym to work out, they feel strong, escape the daily stress, and have one hour to themselves. When they leak through their clothes, all those positive feelings are replaced with the negative self-talk of ‘just one more thing I can’t do.” - Holly Mosack, CEO, Moxie Fitness Apparel
Mosack hopes her line of activewear will help moms see everything they can do and continue to inspire their children to live active lifestyles. Moxie Fitness Apparel is proudly made in the USA and is 100% women & veteran owned.
For more information, visit www.gowithmoxie.com, email holly@gowithmoxie.com, or call 309-643-0273.
ABOUT MOXIE FITNESS APPAREL
Moxie Fitness Apparel’s mission is to shake things up, break down barriers, and help women live their best lives without leaks getting in the way. We believe that leaking doesn’t have to be a dampener, and we’re here to make fitness fun again! Our goal is to create a community of empowered women who aren’t afraid to sweat, jump, and dance without worrying about leaks. We want to inspire women to push past their comfort zones and embrace the joy of movement, knowing that our innovative fitness solutions have got their backs (and their bladders)! So come join us on our quest for leak-free fitness where we embrace the motto: “Sweat hard, laugh harder.”
