West Perth Dental Centre: Dentist In West Perth Celebrates Servicing West Perth And Its Surrounding Areas For Over 50 Years

West Perth, Australia – West Perth Dental Centre is proudly celebrating reaching the impressive milestone of offering patients in West Perth and its surrounding areas a range of dental treatments, such as general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, emergency dentistry and restorative dentistry for over 50 years.

During this time the Dentist West Perth has dedicated itself to providing its patients with expert dental treatments by obtaining a QIP accreditation, which means the clinic strictly adheres to the high-quality standards expected in the dental industry.

Additionally, the team at West Perth Dental Centre make sure to frequently attend seminars on the latest techniques and always ensure their clinic has the newest and most innovative dental technology so patients can continue to receive expert oral health treatments.

Dr. Michael Wu, a dentist at West Perth Dental Centre, said, “West Perth Dental Centre is a safe place for you and your family to get quality dental care. The experienced dentists here have been providing exceptional dental services to patients for over 50 years now and have vast experience in different areas of dentistry. Here at West Perth Dental Centre, we offer the latest technology and treatments in a friendly and warm environment. Our caring and customised approach provides each patient with a positive experience when they visit our clinic.”

Dental Treatments

West Perth Dental Centre offers a variety of effective dental treatments that provide patients with solutions for a range of oral health issues as well as customised cosmetic treatments that are designed to improve or brighten their smiles.

Dental veneers are a popular cosmetic treatment offered by West Perth Dental Centre that can help patients with crooked teeth, tooth gaps and stained teeth.

This treatment can enhance a patient’s smile and boost their self-esteem by creating thin shell veneers that match the shape, size, and colour of their natural teeth.

As a trusted West Perth Dentist, West Perth Dental Centre offers dental veneers to patients who meet the following qualifications:

They want to cover up stained or discoloured teeth

Teeth can become stained or discoloured over time due to food and drink, medication, smoking, or poor oral hygiene habits. The bright, white smile patients have always wanted is possible with veneers.

They have good oral health

A healthy oral foundation is crucial for maintaining the strength and brilliance of a patient’s dental veneers. Good oral health can prevent complications such as veneer cracking, fractures, and gum recession.

They have adequate tooth enamel

Before placing veneers, the dental team at West Perth Dental Centre will determine if a patient’s enamel is sufficient. If there isn’t enough enamel, then there won’t be anything for the veneer to adhere to properly.

They don’t clench or grind their teeth

Clenching or grinding of teeth can cause the adhesives that secure the veneer to become weak. Therefore, managing bruxism before getting veneers is crucial.

The Dental Veneers in West Perth offered by West Perth Dental Centre are available in two different varieties, these are:

Porcelain veneers are strong and long-lasting, and their natural-looking surface means less tooth enamel needs to be removed than a crown or cap.

Composite resin veneers are made from tooth-coloured filling material that bonds directly to a patient’s teeth. They take fewer visits to a skilled dentist, need less tooth enamel to be removed and cost less than porcelain veneers.

More information

To find out more about West Perth Dental Centre and its celebration of offering patients in West Perth and surrounding areas a range of dental treatments for over 50 years, please visit the website at https://wperthdental.com.au/.

