Black Girls Movement Launches 2023 Scholarship Program, Coinciding with Juneteenth Celebration
The organization continues their official scholarship program to empower Black girls in STEM.
This scholarship gave me the chance to further my education at Alabama State University. I ended the semester with 5 A's and 2 B's, and my GPA was a 3.76.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Black Girls Movement (BGM), a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Black girls nationwide through education in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), launched the 2023 Black Girls Movement Scholarship Program, coinciding with the commemoration of Juneteenth. This is the organization’s inaugural scholarship program to inspire change, celebrate progress, and educate our future leaders.
— Miaa Cheeks, 2019 scholarship winner
Founded in 2016 by Kristel Bell, BGM represents the vision of five Black women who firmly believe in the transformative power of education, particularly in STEM, as a means to break the cycle of poverty for Black women and girls. By providing access to STEM education and resources, BGM’s mission is to bridge the gap and level the playing field, ensuring that Black girls have access to pursue well-paying and fulfilling careers in STEM fields.
This will not be the first grant awarded to Black girls in STEM by BGM, however. The first scholarship was awarded in 2019 to Miaa Cheeks. “This scholarship gave me the chance to further my education at Alabama State University. I ended the semester with 5 A's and 2 B's, and my GPA was a 3.76.”
This year marks a significant milestone for BGM, as the non-profit looks forward to awarding these Juneteenth scholarships annually on a much larger scale. Each scholarship is worth $1,000 with 25 recipients, for a total of $25K, and represents a step forward in fulfilling BGM's mission to empower Black girls and create lasting positive effects within Black communities for generations to come. Students will be able to apply starting today, Juneteenth, with winners being announced on July 19, 2023.
Juneteenth holds a significant place in our nation's history as it commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It is a day to reflect on the progress made and the work still needed to achieve true equality and justice for all. By announcing the recipient of the 2023 Scholarship Program on this auspicious day, BGM emphasizes its commitment to empowering Black women and girls nationwide, recognizing their immense potential in shaping the future.
"I was never exposed to STEM growing up. And I can't help but wonder what more I could have become if an organization like BGM was around then to provide resources and encourage a passion for STEM among women of color." - Erica Odigie, Managing Director of Human Resources and Recruiting at Black Girls Movement.
In order to continue and expand the Scholarship Program, BGM calls upon individuals and organizations to join their cause by donating to the organization HERE. By making a contribution, supporters can help make the scholarship program an annual endeavor, increasing its impact and enabling more Black girls to pursue their dreams in STEM fields. Together, we can break barriers, uplift communities, and create a brighter future for generations to come. To apply to the Black Girls Movement Scholarship Program, CLICK HERE. To learn more about Black Girls Movement, CLICK HERE.
ABOUT BLACK GIRLS MOVEMENT
Black Girls Movement (formerly American Woman) is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by Kristel Bell. Kristel also founded Surprise Powerz, a STEM doll company designed to inspire toddler and preschool girls of diverse backgrounds, particularly those from underrepresented communities, to embrace science, technology, engineering, and math from an early age. By combining play and education, Surprise Powerz instills a love for STEM learning and unlocks the potential of countless young minds. Black Girls Movement represents the vision of 5 Black women who believe that education – especially in science, technology, engineering, and math – can break the cycle of poverty for Black women and girls. BGM sets out to bridge the gap and equal the playing field by providing Black girls with access to STEM education and resources so as adults they can achieve well-paying, fulfilling jobs in STEM fields. The long-term positive effects will resonate throughout Black communities and for generations to come.
