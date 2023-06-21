National Athletics Center, Budapest
National Athletics Center and Sports Park, Budapest - "The Crown of the Queen of Sports" | Photo: @wabudapest23
The Crown of the Queen of Sports
The official site of the World Athletics Championships | Budapest 2023”BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crown of the Queen of Sports
— 19 - 27 August 2023
National Athletics Center 2023
The Athletics Center and its ancillary project elements – collectively known as the National Athletics Center – have been built on behalf of KKBK/NKK/BMSK/ÉKM, according to the medium- and long-term urban architectural design-guiding concept of the Budapest Southern City Gate development initiated by the client, and have been designed by the competition-winning architectural firm NAPUR Architect Ltd. - Lead Architect: Ferencz, Marcel DLA, and executed by the ZÁÉV Zrt. – Magyar Építő Zrt. construction consortium.
The main elements of the design are the new Athletics Stadium and Park realized on the premises of the former Vituki industrial estate in Ferencváros; the newly planned pedestrian-and bicycle cable bridge that will connect the northern tip of Csepel Island; and the new Athletics Training Center accessible through this new bridge. Altogether, these three project elements will provide an urban vision for the development of the area.
The project will entail the rehabilitation of an industrial area: the Vituki site and its surrounding Danube riverside area. Furthermore, it will give a new open public sports and recreation park to the capital. The Athletics Stadium building has been built in the centre of the park. On weekdays, a covered and floodlit running track, roller-skating track, streetworkout, training area and streetfood service will be available for sports fans on the place of the temporary upper grandstands in the building’s basic mode.
In the development area surrounded by the Rákóczi Bridge, the Kvassay Barrage, the new cable bridge and North Csepel new flood-protection barrier as well as riverside pedestrian walkways, cycle lanes and boat stations will be built.
The development will provide pedestrian, cycling and waterway connections to the entire northern and southern areas of the Pest-side embankment, all the way to Csepel Island. By modifying the urban development plans concerning the current planning area, the decisive image of the urban landscape seen from the Danube corridor has become cleaner. The former industrial functions and the previously proposed high-rise residential and office buildings have been substituted with low-rise sports and recreational functions.
It was imperative for this development to connect to the outstanding natural assets of this exceptional area in a respectable manner. The aim was to create an attractive urban area for the city inhabitants, on the border of the EU’s and Hungary's ecological network along the Danube.
Altogether the overall planning area that was meant to be rehabilitated consisted of three main land units. The first land unit was the area of the National Athletics Center and Park – this is a 15 hectares area. The second land unit was the area of the Athletic Training Center – this is a 5 hectares area in North Csepel. The third land unit was Hajóállomás Street and its surroundings – this is a 3 hectares access area, an area that was crucial for the integration of the project into the urban structure.
To access the area of the National Athletics Center and Park two new routes have been built and one has been rebuilt. In all three areas, the entire utility and road network, as well as traffic management and landscaping elements, were renewed in the vicinity of the planned and existing transport structures.
The two main venues for the World Championships, namely the new Athletics Center building, which will be able to accommodate 40,000 people, and the new outdoor Athletics Training Center with its running tracks and throwing fields in North Csepel, were built in accordance with the functional specifications and event management recommendations of the Hungarian Athletics Association (MASZ) and the World Athletics (WA), under the coordination of the Ministry of Construction and Transport and the professional guidance of the Budapest 2023 Atlétikai Világbajnokság Szervező Nonprofit Zrt.
The steel structure of the stadium has been designed by NAPUR Architect Ltd., while the roofing of the stadium using tensioned cable structures, unique in Hungary, has been designed under the direction of Exon 2000 Ltd. with the assistance of experts from the UK engineering firm Buro Happold to be able to serve up to 40,000 spectators.
The roof structure of the fully covered stadium will remain in place for the long term in both competition mode and basic operation, which means that the building's complete floodlight, sport lighting, sound and scoreboard systems will be left in place. By keeping the roof structure, it will be possible to periodically host the returning major international tournaments, with the possibility of re-expanding the stadium using rentable grandstands. Contrary to international practice the new Athletics Center has been designed to accommodate different number of spectators depending on the basic operation or competition events. In basic operation the building is designed to offer 15,000 seats on the lower fix grandstand which can be extended by a rentable temporary upper grandstand offering an extra 25,000 seats for competitions. These temporary structures will be disassembled after the event and the vacated floor space will be given over to the mass sports associated with the basic open arena mode.
The semi-enclosed roof structure will be unique in the world with its spectacle new feature, the urban pergola, while the open Sports Ring underneath will serve as an urban public space that is open to the public in the heart of Budapest, on the Danube riverbank.
Altogether, the National Athletics Center built for the 2023 World Athletics Championships serves as a new international sporting and cultural centre on the exceptional site of the Danube that supports urban recreation, leisure sports and national youth sport.
Official opening ceremony: 15 June 2023
Festive public opening ceremony: 17 June 2023
World Athletics Championships, Budapest 2023 | 19 August 2023 - 27 August 2023
Marcel FERENCZ
NAPUR Architect LtD.
+36 30 824 9863
napur@napur.hu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other