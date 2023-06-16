Date: June 16, 2023

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN – For the first time in history, the Texas seasonally adjusted civilian labor force crossed the 15 million threshold, adding 49,000 people over the month to reach 15,009,300 in May. Though the unemployment rate increased slightly to 4.1 percent, the number of employed also reached a new record high at nearly 14.4 million. Texas total nonfarm employment increased by 51,000 positions over the month—adding more jobs than any other state—to reach a 20th consecutive series-high job count at 13,918,700 total nonfarm jobs and achieved 27 consecutive months of growth. Since May 2022, Lone Star State employment grew by 529,800 positions—outpacing every state in the nation by number and percentage of jobs added.

“With a record-breaking 15 million Texans in the civilian labor force, the Lone Star State is a great place for employers and job seekers alike,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “And the 687,000 job openings reported by Texas employers represent even greater opportunity for Texans and the Texas economy.”

Texas outpaced the nation for jobs added over the month and over the year, with a 4.0 percent annual growth from May 2022 to May 2023, compared to the nation’s 2.7 percent. Professional and Business Services led all major industries with a monthly addition of 21,500 jobs, followed by Trade, Transportation and Utilities with 11,800 positions. Mining and Logging notched 7,000 jobs, a 3.3 percent gain over the month.

“One of the many strengths of Texas employers is the ability to lead the nation when it comes to job creation, innovation, and industry standards,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “In addition, Texas continues to stand out with the most Fortune 500 companies in the nation calling the Lone Star State home.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) reached the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6 percent in May, followed by both Amarillo and College Station-Bryan at 3.2 percent, then both Lubbock and Odessa at 3.4 percent.

“This is a big milestone—15 million people who want to offer their skills to employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “TWC supports quality child care and early learning, career and technical education, and adult education and literacy opportunities to obtain or enhance those skills.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for June is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) May 2023 April 2023 May 2022 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 166,702.0 161,002.0 5,700.0 3.4 166,221.0 161,075.0 5,146.0 3.1 164,157.0 158,609.0 5,548.0 3.4 Texas 14,968.6 14,354.8 613.8 4.1 15,019.9 14,468.6 551.3 3.7 14,616.4 14,085.1 531.3 3.6 Abilene 81.6 78.7 2.9 3.5 82.1 79.6 2.6 3.1 80.8 78.2 2.6 3.2 Amarillo 137.8 133.4 4.4 3.2 138.5 134.7 3.9 2.8 137.3 133.4 3.9 2.8 Austin-Round Rock 1,431.3 1,381.9 49.4 3.5 1,437.9 1,393.7 44.2 3.1 1,388.2 1,350.7 37.4 2.7 Beaumont-Port Arthur 169.3 158.6 10.7 6.3 169.5 159.9 9.6 5.6 164.6 155.5 9.1 5.5 Brownsville-Harlingen 180.2 169.9 10.3 5.7 180.6 171.3 9.3 5.2 176.6 167.2 9.4 5.3 College Station-Bryan 149.6 144.7 4.8 3.2 150.6 146.3 4.3 2.9 146.0 141.8 4.3 2.9 Corpus Christi 204.9 195.6 9.3 4.5 204.9 196.4 8.5 4.2 203.2 193.9 9.3 4.6 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,364.4 4,198.1 166.3 3.8 4,381.6 4,231.7 149.8 3.4 4,232.0 4,093.1 138.9 3.3 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,956.0 2,842.6 113.4 3.8 2,967.9 2,865.9 102.1 3.4 2,866.4 2,773.2 93.2 3.3 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,408.4 1,355.5 52.9 3.8 1,413.6 1,365.9 47.8 3.4 1,365.6 1,319.9 45.7 3.3 El Paso 377.2 360.2 17.0 4.5 378.7 363.3 15.4 4.1 371.7 356.8 14.9 4.0 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,587.3 3,428.7 158.6 4.4 3,590.4 3,448.7 141.8 3.9 3,499.4 3,362.2 137.2 3.9 Killeen-Temple 185.5 177.0 8.5 4.6 186.6 179.1 7.6 4.1 182.9 175.3 7.6 4.2 Laredo 118.7 113.6 5.1 4.3 119.1 114.5 4.6 3.8 117.5 112.8 4.7 4.0 Longview 98.0 93.8 4.2 4.3 98.4 94.7 3.7 3.8 97.3 93.5 3.8 3.9 Lubbock 170.5 164.7 5.8 3.4 171.2 166.1 5.1 3.0 169.4 164.1 5.3 3.1 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 378.0 354.7 23.3 6.2 380.4 359.1 21.3 5.6 369.9 347.8 22.1 6.0 Midland 113.6 110.7 3.0 2.6 114.1 111.4 2.6 2.3 107.9 104.8 3.1 2.8 Odessa 85.8 82.9 2.9 3.4 86.3 83.6 2.7 3.1 82.7 79.6 3.1 3.7 San Angelo 57.3 55.2 2.1 3.6 57.6 55.7 1.9 3.2 56.5 54.7 1.8 3.2 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,287.2 1,238.2 49.0 3.8 1,285.4 1,241.5 44.0 3.4 1,246.4 1,203.5 42.9 3.4 Sherman-Denison 67.1 64.4 2.6 3.9 67.4 65.0 2.4 3.5 65.7 63.5 2.3 3.5 Texarkana 62.8 60.3 2.4 3.8 62.8 60.6 2.2 3.6 62.8 60.2 2.6 4.1 Tyler 112.8 108.5 4.3 3.8 113.8 110.0 3.8 3.4 113.0 109.0 3.9 3.5 Victoria 44.8 42.9 1.9 4.2 45.1 43.4 1.7 3.8 44.3 42.5 1.8 4.0 Waco 136.2 131.1 5.0 3.7 137.1 132.3 4.8 3.5 133.5 129.0 4.5 3.4 Wichita Falls 64.5 62.0 2.5 3.9 65.0 62.7 2.3 3.5 64.5 62.1 2.4 3.7

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE May 2023* Apr 2023 May 2022 Apr '23 to May '23 May '22 to May '23 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,918,700 13,867,700 13,388,900 51,000 0.4 529,800 4.0 Total Private 11,874,800 11,826,500 11,402,800 48,300 0.4 472,000 4.1 Goods Producing 1,967,100 1,960,700 1,896,600 6,400 0.3 70,500 3.7 Mining and Logging 222,100 215,100 198,800 7,000 3.3 23,300 11.7 Construction 796,200 796,400 775,100 -200 0.0 21,100 2.7 Manufacturing 948,800 949,200 922,700 -400 0.0 26,100 2.8 Service Providing 11,951,600 11,907,000 11,492,300 44,600 0.4 459,300 4.0 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,782,900 2,771,100 2,704,500 11,800 0.4 78,400 2.9 Information 241,900 241,000 228,400 900 0.4 13,500 5.9 Financial Activities 908,600 906,000 875,600 2,600 0.3 33,000 3.8 Professional and Business Services 2,151,500 2,130,000 2,063,300 21,500 1.0 88,200 4.3 Education and Health Services 1,881,300 1,874,500 1,790,900 6,800 0.4 90,400 5.0 Leisure and Hospitality 1,465,600 1,468,600 1,398,900 -3,000 -0.2 66,700 4.8 Other Services 475,900 474,600 444,600 1,300 0.3 31,300 7.0 Government 2,043,900 2,041,200 1,986,100 2,700 0.1 57,800 2.9

#amw

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 512-463-8942 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.