RE: I 91 SB MM 142.8 closed for both lanes of travel (North of Exit 24)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Update -- Highway / Traffic Notification

Please be advised that I 91 SB at mile marker 142.8, this is located north of exit 24, both lanes of travel will be closed while DMV units work on removing a Tractor Trailer from the Median. A detour has been established for the time being.

Specific details on the crash or estimates on the duration of the reduced lane are not yet known. Updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area. Please drive carefully.

