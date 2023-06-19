UK Hypnotherapist Teams Up With Trading Coach to Tackle Self-Sabotage for Stock Traders on June 21, 2023
Award-winning Hypnotherapist Louise Nonweiler teams up w Trading Coach Brian McAboy in live event about self-sabotage for stock traders on June 21, 2023.
For stock traders, the markets are not your biggest challenge. Your own subconscious is.”RALEIGH/DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-sabotage is the reason for millions of dollars in losses every day for individual retail traders, more than the uncertainty of the markets.
— Louise Nonweiler
Ask any seasoned trader and they'll tell you that the psychology of trading plays a major part in whether you win or lose. At the heart of trading psychology is self-sabotage, where your subconscious makes you do things you know you shouldn't do. Self-sabotage often manifests as procrastination, over-trading, not following a trading plan, or a host of other issues.
This live, online event will help traders to understand what causes self-sabotage and then will present solutions to the problem.
The event will be led by award-winning hypnotherapist, Louise Nonweiler and trading consistency coach, Brian McAboy. Louise has helped hundreds of clients overcome self-sabotage, and Brian is a veteran trader who has helped many traders achieve consistency. They both bring unique approaches to self-sabotage and successful trading.
During the event, Louise and Brian will address the following topics:
-How your subconscious operates and why it makes you give your profits back when you start to get ahead
-The main reason why you can be massively successful outside of trading, but struggle indefinitely as a trader
-The two primary matters on which you should focus to move from self-sabotage to trading successfully
Individual retail stock traders who wish to avoid self-sabotage, this will prove to be a very beneficial event.
The event will be held on June 7, 2023 at 2:00pm EST. It will be recorded, and all attendees will receive a copy of the recording.
