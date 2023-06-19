Submit Release
UK Hypnotherapist Teams Up With Trading Coach to Tackle Self-Sabotage for Stock Traders on June 21, 2023

Award-winning Hypnotherapist Louise Nonweiler teams up w Trading Coach Brian McAboy in live event about self-sabotage for stock traders on June 21, 2023.

For stock traders, the markets are not your biggest challenge. Your own subconscious is.
— Louise Nonweiler
RALEIGH/DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-sabotage is the reason for millions of dollars in losses every day for individual retail traders, more than the uncertainty of the markets.

Ask any seasoned trader and they'll tell you that the psychology of trading plays a major part in whether you win or lose. At the heart of trading psychology is self-sabotage, where your subconscious makes you do things you know you shouldn't do. Self-sabotage often manifests as procrastination, over-trading, not following a trading plan, or a host of other issues.

This live, online event will help traders to understand what causes self-sabotage and then will present solutions to the problem.

The event will be led by award-winning hypnotherapist, Louise Nonweiler and trading consistency coach, Brian McAboy. Louise has helped hundreds of clients overcome self-sabotage, and Brian is a veteran trader who has helped many traders achieve consistency. They both bring unique approaches to self-sabotage and successful trading.

During the event, Louise and Brian will address the following topics:

-How your subconscious operates and why it makes you give your profits back when you start to get ahead
-The main reason why you can be massively successful outside of trading, but struggle indefinitely as a trader
-The two primary matters on which you should focus to move from self-sabotage to trading successfully

Individual retail stock traders who wish to avoid self-sabotage, this will prove to be a very beneficial event.

The event will be held on June 7, 2023 at 2:00pm EST. It will be recorded, and all attendees will receive a copy of the recording.

