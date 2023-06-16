Interior Lighting Market to Reach $130.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global interior lighting market is driven by an increase in technological advancements in smart lighting and integration.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Interior Lighting Market By Type (General Lighting, Ambient Lighting, Task Lighting, Mood Lighting, Accent Lighting), By Product (Decorative Lamps, Ceiling Lights, Pendant Lights, Chandeliers, Wall Lights, Clamp Lights, Spots And Spotlights, Step Lights, Track Lights, Recessed And Surface-Mounted Lights, Others), By Lighting Effect (Downlighting, Uplighting, Wall Washing, Wall Grazing, Spotlighting, Perimeter Lighting, Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the interior lighting market valued for $79.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $130.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/75043

Prime determinants of growth

The global interior lighting market is driven by increase in construction and infrastructure development. The increase in demand for construction and infrastructure development is expected to boost the growth of the interior lighting market during the forecast period. However, high costs of interior lighting which in turn may restrain the growth of the interior lighting market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $79.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $130.3 billion CAGR 5.1% No. of Pages in Report 698 Segments covered Type, Product, Lighting Effect, End Use, and Region. Drivers Technological advancements as smart lighting and integration

Increase in construction and infrastructure development Opportunities Smart homes and IoT integration

Retrofitting and renovation projects Restraints High costs of interior lighting





Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the interior lighting market. Global supply chain disruptions caused delays in production and distribution, which resulted in supply shortages and project delays. The decreased demand for commercial projects, coupled with the shift in consumer behavior toward home improvement, led to a decline in the overall market demand.

However, the emphasis on health and well-being during the pandemic increased interest in lighting solutions that promote wellness, such as tunable white and circadian lighting systems. In addition, the focus on energy efficiency remained strong, with LED lighting continuing to gain traction which had a positive impact on the market.

The pandemic also accelerated the digital transformation in the industry, with virtual meetings and online marketing becoming commonplace. While the commercial sector suffered, the residential sector experienced increased demand during this period.

After the pandemic, the economy recovered, and the interior lighting market rebounded, driven by infrastructure development, sustainability concerns, and technological advancements in lighting solutions.

The downlighting segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By lighting effect, the downlighting segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global interior lighting market revenue. The increase in focus on human-centric lighting, which is also known as circadian lighting, is gaining traction in the market. Downlights can be integrated into circadian lighting systems, offering a range of color temperatures that align with the body's natural circadian rhythm. In addition, the increase in the investment towards the construction of commercial spaces in the developed and developing countries across the globe has propelled the demand for downlighting in the interior lighting market. The spotlighting segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability. Wall spotlights with LED technology are highly energy-efficient compared to traditional lighting options. LED spotlights consume less power, have a longer lifespan, and provide superior lighting quality, making them a preferred choice for interior lighting. Furthermore, the ongoing research on the effects of lighting on human health and well-being is gaining attention.

Procure Complete Report (698 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/global-interior-lighting-market

The residential segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By end use, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global interior lighting market revenue. These lighting fixtures are custom-made to fulfil the practical, aesthetic, and ambience needs of home environments. The commercial segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing growth in emerging regions, driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and government initiatives. Integration with other building systems further enhances overall building performance and efficiency. The abovementioned factors and trends will provide ample opportunities for the development of the market during the forecast period.

The ambient lighting segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By type, the ambient lighting segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global interior lighting market revenue. Increase in demand for energy-efficient solutions such as ambient lighting and a shift towards sustainable practices due to rise in environmental concerns boost the growth of the ambient lighting in interior lighting market. The accent lighting segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The surge in demand for energy-efficient solutions like LED technology is driven by environmental concerns. Accent lighting plays a crucial role in enhancing aesthetics and interior design, creating visually appealing spaces. The adoption of smart lighting systems and integration with IoT technology enables personalized and convenient control of accent lighting. Human-centric lighting principles are gaining traction, promoting well-being and productivity. Hospitality and retail sectors are key growth areas for accent lighting, while wireless and battery-powered options offer flexibility. The abovementioned factors present exciting prospects for innovative and customizable accent lighting solutions.



For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/global-interior-lighting-market/purchase-options



Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global interior lighting market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific area is rapidly urbanizing and developing infrastructure. According to the World Bank, East Asia and the Pacific are the world's fastest urbanizing regions, with an annual urbanization rate of 3% on average. Interior lighting solutions are in high demand as new residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects require efficient and visually acceptable lighting to enhance inside environment.

Leading Market Players: -

Jaquar Group

B Wipro Lighting

Kichler lighting

Trilux GmbH and co. kg

Est Lights

WLS Lighting Systems, Inc.

Lena Lighting S.A.

Karice Lighting

Russell Lighting

ERCO GmbH

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global interior lighting market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Lighting Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Solar Lights Market: Global Analysis and Growth Forecast, 2021-2031

Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market: Global Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2031

Energy Efficient Lighting Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Smart Homes, Buildings (Energy Efficient, Automated) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.