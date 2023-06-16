K92 Mining Announces Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Recommend K92 Shareholders Vote FOR All Proposed Items at the Upcoming AGM

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT, OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce that leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) have each recommended K92 shareholders (“K92 Shareholders”) vote “FOR” all the proposed resolutions at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).



ISS and Glass Lewis are two leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms who, among other services, provide proxy-voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

The Board of Directors of K92 recommends that shareholders vote FOR ALL the proposed items.

K92 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to:

appoint the auditors for the ensuing year, elect the directors for the ensuing year, approve amendments to the Share Compensation Plan, and approve a non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation.

This year K92’s Meeting will be a hybrid in-person and virtual format. Shareholders will be able to participate by voting or asking questions at the meeting.

When: Thursday June 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm (Pacific Time)

Where : Suite 580, 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

and Virtual meeting online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1467 Meeting Password: k922023

Shareholders are encouraged to cast their votes in advance by proxy.



The Company encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials, which have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are on the Company’s website at https://k92mining.com/investors/agm-materials/.

How to Vote - Shareholder Information and Questions

Vote before the Meeting using the following methods Internet Telephone or Fax Mail Registered Shareholders

Shares held in own name and

represented by a physical

certificate. TSX Trust



www.voteproxyonline.com



Use 12-digit Control # from Proxy TSX Trust

Fax: 1-416-595-9593

Return the form of proxy in the

enclosed postage paid envelope. Non-Registered Shareholders

Shares held with a broker, bank,

or other intermediary. www.proxyvote.com



Broadridge Call or fax to the number(s)

listed on your voting

instruction form (VIF). Return the voting instruction

form in the enclosed postage-

paid envelope.



K92 shareholders who have questions about the management information circular, or require assistance with voting their shares can contact the Company’s proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President at +1-604-416-4445

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the results of the Kainantu Project Definitive Feasibility Study, and the Kainantu 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment, including the Stage 3 Expansion, a new standalone 1.2 mtpa process plant and supporting infrastructure; (ii) statements regarding the expansion of the mine and development of any of the deposits; and (iii) the Kainantu Stage 4 Expansion, operating two standalone process plants, larger surface infrastructure and mining throughputs.

All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “intend” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the COVID-19 Pandemic; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company’s operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company’s ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the availability and costs of achieving the Stage 3 Expansion or the Stage 4 Expansion; the ability of the Company to achieve the inputs the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; inability of the Company to identify appropriate acquisition targets or complete desirable acquisitions; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company’s foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflict in Ukraine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in Papua New Guinea and other jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company’s Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors”.

Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.