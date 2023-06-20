Introducing Yachtify - The Modern Yacht Listing Platform for Buyers, Sellers, Dealers and Brokers

Yachtify - The Future Of Yacht Buying & Selling

The future of yacht trading is here, with Yachtify - the world's most comprehensive, user-friendly yacht buying and selling platform.

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yachtify, the leading online platform for buying and selling yachts, is excited to announce its official launch on June 24th. With a sleek and modern interface, Yachtify revolutionizes the yacht market by providing a user-friendly experience for buyers and sellers to make listing and selling yachts simpler and faster than ever before.

Designed with extensive feedback from yacht buyers, sellers, and brokers, Yachtify understands the unique needs and challenges of the industry. The platform offers a seamless and efficient way to connect yacht enthusiasts with their dream vessels, ensuring a hassle-free transaction process.

Co-founder Coralie Bennefield expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "Yachtify was born out of a passion for yachting and a desire to simplify the buying and selling experience. After speaking to hundreds of brokers and sellers, we understood they needed a platform that allowed them the flexibility to work how they wanted to, along with a price that didn't break the bank. Based on this, we created a platform that reflects the modern needs of the industry while putting the user at the center of it all."

Yachtify's intuitive interface allows users to easily navigate through listings, with advanced search filters to find yachts of various sizes and values. Dealerships can create detailed listings that showcase their vessels in the best possible light, attracting qualified buyers. Meanwhile, buyers can access comprehensive information and high-quality images and videos on the listing. In addition to its user-friendly features, Yachtify offers exceptional value for money. With competitive pricing and a transparent fee structure that just makes sense, yacht dealerships and marinas can maximize their returns.

Moreover, Yachtify will launch its own integrated documentation platform and mobile app soon to make it the ultimate, all-in-one solution for anyone looking to buy or sell a yacht. "This will ensure users can take their yacht trade from listing to closing with minimal effort while also providing them the flexibility to work how they desire," states AJ Aluthwala, co-founder of Yachtify.

Yachtify invites yacht enthusiasts, brokers, and industry professionals to join the platform and experience the future of yacht trading. Early adopters will enjoy a bevy of rewards for joining the platform before launch. For more information and early access, please visit www.goyachtify.com.