Quảng Bình to grant certificates to 18 investment projects totaling $1.4 billion

HÀ NỘI — The Quảng Bình People Committee is gearing up to award investment cooperation certificates to 17 investors who will be investing in 18 projects, amounting to a significant total of VNĐ32.6 trillion (equivalent to US$1.4 billion), during the upcoming investment conference in Hà Nội, scheduled to commence on June 25.

Under the theme of "Bring Quảng Bình Closer to Investors", the conference aims to inform businesses and organisations in Hà Nội and other Northern provinces about the province's development and investment policies.

Furthermore, the event serves as an opportunity for the province to unveil its 2021-30 development plan, with a vision extending to 2050. The plan's objective is to facilitate the province's rapid and sustainable economic growth by effectively leveraging its advantages and technological advancements.

Its goal is to transform the province into an active economic zone within the Central region, focusing on service and tourism, clean industry, renewable energy, processing industry and high-tech agriculture.

The projects to be announced in the event include 14 real estate projects valued at a combined VNĐ19.3 trillion, three infrastructure projects worth over VNĐ9.8 trillion and one industry-minerals project with an investment cost of VNĐ3.5 trillion.

Additionally, 10 investors engaged in 10 projects each exceeding $13 million in the fields of tourism, industry, agriculture, education and infrastructure are expected to receive the provincial People's Committee’s investment policy decision during the conference.

The conference is expected to welcome about 500 participants from the governmental and ministrial agencies, foreign organisations, business associations, as well as domestic and foreign investors. — VNS