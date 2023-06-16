Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Đình Vũ Port to pay 2022 dividend in cash

VIETNAM, June 16 -  

HÀ NỘI Đình Vũ Port Investment and Development JSC (DVP) plans to pay the second tranche of 2022 dividend payment at the rate of 50 per cent in cash, which means each VNĐ5,000 is equivalent to one share.

The company decided June 29 as the last registration date to receive dividends.

With 40 million shares outstanding, DVP is expected to spend VNĐ200 billion (US$8.5 million) to pay dividends this time. The expected payment date is July 28.

Regarding the business plan in 2023, DVP sets an output target of 610,000 Teus; revenue of VNĐ716.2 billion and pre-tax profit of VNĐ360 billion, up 22 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, compared to the results achieved in 2022.

The dividend rate in 2023 is expected to be at least 50 per cent of the charter capital.

On the stock market, DVP shares are trading around VNĐ58,200 per share. VNS

You just read:

Đình Vũ Port to pay 2022 dividend in cash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more