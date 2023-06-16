Dermatology Devices Market is Expected to Reach $11.3 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dermatology devices industry is set to experience significant growth and advancements in the near future. With the increasing demand for aesthetic treatments, rising prevalence of skin disorders, and technological innovations, the dermatology devices market is poised for expansion. Advancements in laser and light-based technologies, radiofrequency devices, and other non-invasive treatment modalities will revolutionize dermatological procedures, offering more precise, efficient, and patient-friendly solutions. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms with dermatology devices will enhance diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning, and personalized care. Additionally, there will be a greater focus on portable and handheld devices, enabling dermatological treatments to be delivered outside of traditional clinical settings. Telemedicine and teledermatology will gain prominence, allowing remote consultations and enhancing access to dermatological care. The convergence of technology, research, and patient demand will drive the development of innovative dermatology devices, leading to improved outcomes, expanded treatment options, and enhanced patient satisfaction in the field of dermatology.

Dermatology Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.2 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $11.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Dermatology devices help dermatologists and surgeons in diagnosing and treating skin disorders. These devices are used by various medical care providers, such as hospitals, dermatology clinics, and academic research institutes. The rising incidence of skin diseases and increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures are the primary growth drivers for the dermatology devices market.

Dermatology Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $6.2 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $11.3 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% Market Size Available for 2017–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, application, and region Geographies Covered North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the RoE), APAC (Japan, China, India, and the RoAPAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW) (the Middle East & Africa and Latin America) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing disposable income and expanding middle-class population Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of aesthetic procedures among geriatric individuals

Dermatology Devices market major players covered in the report, such as:

Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel)

Cutera, Inc. (US)

Cynosure Inc. (US)

El.En. S.P.A. (Italy)

Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

Solta Medical (US)

Bruker Corporation (US)

Carl Zeiss (Germany)

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. (UK)

PhotoMedex, Inc. (US)

Leica Microsystems (US)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Syneron Medical Ltd. (US)

Genesis Biosystems, Inc. (US)

Canfield Scientific, Inc. (US)

Candela (US)

DermLite (US)

Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Aerolase (US)

FotoFinder Systems GmbH (Germany)

Bovie (US)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the dermatology devices market into the following segments and subsegments:

Dermatology devices Market by Product

Dermatology diagnostics devices, by Type

Dermatoscopes

Microscopes

Imaging Devices

Dermatology treatment devices, by Type

Light Therapy Devices

Lasers

Electrosurgical Equipment

Liposuction Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Dermatology devices Market by Application

Dermatology diagnostics devices, by Application Skin Cancer Diagnosis Other Diagnostic Applications

Dermatology treatment devices, by Application Hair Removal Skin Rejuvenation Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing Body Contouring and Fat Removal Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal Warts, Skin Tags, and Weight Management Other Treatment Applications



Dermatology devices Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Dermatology Devices market include:

Medical Device Manufacturers: Companies involved in the design, development, and manufacturing of dermatology devices play a critical role in bringing innovative technologies to the market. They invest in research and development, ensure compliance with regulatory standards, and collaborate with healthcare professionals to create effective and safe devices.

Dermatologists and Healthcare Professionals: Dermatologists and other healthcare professionals specializing in dermatology are important stakeholders in the market. They rely on dermatology devices for accurate diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of skin conditions. These professionals provide valuable insights for device development, usage guidelines, and clinical feedback to improve device performance.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA in the United States and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Europe, oversee the approval, safety, and efficacy of dermatology devices. They establish guidelines and standards for device registration, labeling, and post-market surveillance to ensure patient safety and product quality.

Research Institutions and Academia: Universities, research institutions, and academic medical centers play a crucial role in advancing dermatology devices. They conduct clinical trials, research studies, and collaborative research projects to validate the efficacy and safety of new technologies, contributing to evidence-based practice and the development of innovative devices.

Distributors and Supply Chain Partners: Distributors and supply chain partners are responsible for the efficient distribution and availability of dermatology devices. They ensure that devices reach healthcare providers, clinics, and hospitals, enabling timely access to these technologies for patient care.

Patients: Patients are important stakeholders in the dermatology devices market as they are the ultimate beneficiaries of these technologies. Patients rely on dermatology devices for accurate diagnosis, effective treatment, and improved quality of life. Their feedback and experiences with devices are crucial in shaping future device development and patient-centered care.

Insurance Providers and Payers: Insurance providers and payers play a role in reimbursement decisions and coverage policies related to dermatology devices. They assess the clinical and economic value of these devices, determining their inclusion in reimbursement plans and influencing market access and utilization.

These stakeholders, along with professional societies, advocacy groups, and regulatory bodies, collectively shape the dermatology devices market by driving innovation, ensuring safety and quality, promoting access to care, and improving patient outcomes in the field of dermatology.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Cynosure, Inc. collaborated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and announced a new investment of USD 60 million from lead investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

In 2021, Lumenis entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Lumenis Surgical Business to Boston Scientific. The acquisition of Lumenis Surgical (including its robust product portfolio, global team, and the Israeli surgical laser center of excellence) represents a major milestone for the Lumenis team and will enable Boston Scientific to enhance the execution of its urology strategy.

In 2022, Candela collaborated with The Vascular Birthmarks Foundation, Dr. Giacomo Colletti, Laserplast, this collaboration enabled more than 30 pre-qualified patients from 13 countries to receive free laser treatments in Milan.

In 2022, Canfield Scientific, Inc. acquired Medici Medical s.r.l. to create Canfield Scientific s.r.l., open a state-of-the-art facility near Modena, and launch a medical dermatology education program.

In 2021, Alma launched Alma PrimeX, a non-invasive platform for body contouring and skin tightening.

In 2021, Alma launched Alma Hybrid, which exclusively combines 3 powerful energy sources to deliver effective results.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on dermatology devices offered by the top 22 players in the endoscope reprocessing market. The report analyzes the dermatology devices market type, application, and region.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the dermatology devices market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the dermatology devices market

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Geographic Analysis: Further breakdown of the dermatology devices market into specific countries/regions in the Rest of Europe, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & African, and Latin American countries

Company Information: Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 5) inclusive of: Business Overview Financial Information Product Portfolio Developments (last three years)



