Manchin Announces $3 Million for West Virginia University Research Corporation Project to Help Decarbonize Food and Beverage Industry

Washington, DC — Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $3 million through the U.S. Department of Energy to fund a project at West Virginia University (WVU) Research Corporation that will focus on innovative technologies to help decarbonize the food and beverage industry. The food and beverage industry is one of the largest energy consuming industries in the U.S.

“The industrial sector accounts for approximately one-third of U.S. energy-related emissions, and today’s announcement of project funding for WVU Research Corporation to develop an innovative fuel-flexible boiler is just the type of project we need to develop the energy technologies of the future to help decarbonize this sector. I can’t wait to see how WVU Research Corporation utilizes this funding to help reduce emissions in this vital industry that feeds America and the world ,” said Chairman Manchin.

Project Description:

West Virginia University and its partners will develop a fuel-flexible boiler capable of utilizing low- and zero-carbon fuels such as hydrogen, natural gas, biogas, and other manufactured gases. The industrial boiler will be designed to produce hot water and steam for food/beverage process heating needs. The team would create a hydrogen fuel-flexible burner that can be retrofitted for existing boiler packages, artificial intelligence-assisted adaptive air and fuel delivery and mixing systems based on the thermal load, and compact energy efficient heat exchangers for thermal energy transfer. The design also includes an economizer that uses waste energy from flue gas to heat intake air, increasing current boiler efficiency to 98%.

To read more from the U.S. Department of Energy, please click here.